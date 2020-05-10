Daily Disney Drop: May 11, 2020

Shanghai Disneyland may finally be open, but Disney has more in store for you today. It’s your Daily Disney Drop for May 11, 2020.

9:00am PT: Live Workout with Fhitting Room Head Trainer Eric Salvador on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

11:00am PT: Exploring Tide Pools with Joe Cutler on National Geographic Education YouTube

Joe Cutler is a fish scientist (ichthyologist) and will lead us through tidal pools along the California coast. Join to see what we can find and to learn about these aquatic ecosystems.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart: Week 5 on ABC

After a tough round of judging and tearful goodbyes, the final four couples take their relationships and performing talents to Las Vegas, traveling by luxury tour buses.

9:00pm ET/PT: The World According to Jeff Goldblum on National Geographic.

National Geographic presents the broadcast debut of two episodes of the Disney+ series with “Sneakers” and “Pools.”

10:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “Honeymoon’s Over” on ABC.

When Noa and Daniel’s relationship goes public, the extra attention proves to be more intense than they had anticipated and tensions begin to build. To make matters worse, Lewis makes Vanessa an intriguing proposition which leads to a conflict between Daniel and Noa. Meanwhile, as Rafael strives to be more supportive of Mateo’s dreams, Mari feels helpless and worries that she won’t be able to protect Natalie from the opinions of the outside world.

