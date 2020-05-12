Daily Disney Drop: May 13, 2020

Tonight is ABC’s Prom Night, and Marvel is publishing new comics. Between all of that, is a whole lot from National Geographic. Here is your Daily Disney Drop for May 13, 2020.

Now Available: New Marvel Comics available digitally:

9:00am PT: Live Workout with Equinox Group Fitness Instructor on Varis Chris Vo on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

10:00am PT: National Geographic Live with Egyptologist Kara Cooney on Facebook.

10:00am PT: Bat Conservation and You with Kristen Lear on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Kristen Lear is a bat conservationist working to protect bat species around the world. Join us to see Kristen’s work up close and learn more about the important role bats play in ecosystems.

11:00am PT: The Social World of Chimps with Rachna Reddy on National Geographic Education YouTube.

How do the lives of chimpanzees change as they grow older? Chimp researcher Rachna Reddy will showcase how the day-to-day lives of chimpanzees evolve and will explain how she researches chimps in the wild.

12:30pm PT: Social Innovation with Dr. Losang Rabgey on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Dr. Losang Rabgey is co-founder of Machik.org, a nonprofit whose mission is to grow a global community committed to a stronger future for Tibet. Join her to learn about Machik’s 20+ years of innovation in education, language revitalization, and cultural promotion, including their rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:00pm PT: Marvel’s Let’s Play Live: Contest of Champions on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After with Directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise at the Walt Disney Family Museum

7:00pm PT: ABC Prom Night After Party on ABC Instagram.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Goldbergs: “Pretty in Pink” on ABC

Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s dad is in the hospital.

8:30pm ET/PT: Schooled: “Clueless”: on ABC

Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor and Julie are put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

9:00pm ET/PT: Motherland-Fort Salem: “Coup” on Freeform.

In the aftermath of Citydrop, the unit comes closer together, while their distrust of Alder grows. Abigail is faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier, while Tally learns something new about Gerit. Anacostia grants one last favor to Scylla.

9:00pm ET/PT: American Housewife: “Prom” on ABC.

Katie confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist – teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer – so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom.

9:30pm ET/PT: Single Parent: “No, Wait, What? Hold On” on ABC.

Angie struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will, while Poppy secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory and Miggy are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house.

10:00pm ET/PT: Shark Tank Episode 1124 on ABC.

A Colorado entrepreneur has an ingenious line of office products that makes working functional. Virginia firefighters believe that they have a product to save lives.

