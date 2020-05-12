Daily Disney Drop: May 13, 2020

by | May 12, 2020 9:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Tonight is ABC’s Prom Night, and Marvel is publishing new comics. Between all of that, is a whole lot from National Geographic. Here is your Daily Disney Drop for May 13, 2020.

Now Available: New Marvel Comics available digitally:

9:00am PT: Live Workout with Equinox Group Fitness Instructor on Varis Chris Vo on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

10:00am PT: National Geographic Live with Egyptologist Kara Cooney on Facebook.

10:00am PT: Bat Conservation and You with Kristen Lear on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Kristen Lear is a bat conservationist working to protect bat species around the world. Join us to see Kristen’s work up close and learn more about the important role bats play in ecosystems.

11:00am PT: The Social World of Chimps with Rachna Reddy on National Geographic Education YouTube.

How do the lives of chimpanzees change as they grow older? Chimp researcher Rachna Reddy will showcase how the day-to-day lives of chimpanzees evolve and will explain how she researches chimps in the wild.

12:30pm PT: Social Innovation with Dr. Losang Rabgey on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Dr. Losang Rabgey is co-founder of Machik.org, a nonprofit whose mission is to grow a global community committed to a stronger future for Tibet. Join her to learn about Machik’s 20+ years of innovation in education, language revitalization, and cultural promotion, including their rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:00pm PT: Marvel’s Let’s Play Live: Contest of Champions on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After with Directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise at the Walt Disney Family Museum

7:00pm PT: ABC Prom Night After Party on ABC Instagram.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Goldbergs: “Pretty in Pink” on ABC

Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s dad is in the hospital.

8:30pm ET/PT: Schooled: “Clueless”: on ABC

Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor and Julie are put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

9:00pm ET/PT: Motherland-Fort Salem: “Coup” on Freeform.

In the aftermath of Citydrop, the unit comes closer together, while their distrust of Alder grows. Abigail is faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier, while Tally learns something new about Gerit. Anacostia grants one last favor to Scylla.

9:00pm ET/PT: American Housewife: “Prom” on ABC.

Katie confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist – teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer – so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom.

9:30pm ET/PT: Single Parent: “No, Wait, What? Hold On” on ABC.

Angie struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will, while Poppy secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory and Miggy are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house.

10:00pm ET/PT: Shark Tank Episode 1124 on ABC.

A Colorado entrepreneur has an ingenious line of office products that makes working functional. Virginia firefighters believe that they have a product to save lives.

 
 
Read Related Articles

[easy-social-share]

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed