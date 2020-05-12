Quiz: Disneyland Trivia (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 9th, we did two contests live. Our first was all about Disneyland. Play it here:

Including Main Street, how many lands did Disneyland have on opening day? 6 4 7 5 Continue >> What Disneyland Attraction is this? Snow White's Scary Adventures Tarzan's Treehouse Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Matterhorn Bobsleds Continue >> What was the first new land added to Disneyland after opening? New Orleans Square Toontown Critter Country Bear Country Continue >> In what order do you encounter these Haunted Mansion scenes? Corridor of Doors, Seance Room, Grand Hall, Attic Seance Room, Corridor of Doors, Grand Hall, Attic Corridor of Doors, Grand Hall, Seance Room, Attic Attic, Corridor of Doors, Grand Hall, Seance Room Continue >> What famed Disney artist created this? Mary Blair Marc Davis Peter Ellenshaw Herb Ryman Continue >> What Disneyland Attraction is this? Tom Sawyer Island Tarzan's Treehouse Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Pirates of the Caribbean Continue >> What famed Disney artist created this? Peter Ellenshaw Mary Blair Herb Ryman Marc Davis Continue >> What Disneyland Attraction is this? Snow White's Scary Adventures Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Pinocchio's Daring Journey Alice in Wonderland Continue >> In what order do you encounter these Jungle Cruise scenes? Safari Camp, African Veldt, Backside of Water, Ambush by Natives African Veldt, Safari Camp, Ambush by Natives, Backside of Water Safari Camp, African Veldt, Ambush by Natives, Backside of Water Ambush by Natives, Safari Camp, Backside of Water, African Veldt Continue >> Star attraction did Star Tours replace? Circle-Vision Mission to Mars Adventures Thru Inner Space House of the Future Continue >> What popular snack food was invented at Disneyland Doritos Churros Popcorn Funnel Cake Continue >> Live Quiz 3 – Disneyland Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Live Quiz 3 – Disneyland Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Live Quiz 3 – Disneyland You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Live Quiz 3 – Disneyland Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

[easy-social-share]