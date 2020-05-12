Quiz: Disneyland Trivia (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 9th, we did two contests live. Our first was all about Disneyland. Play it here:
Including Main Street, how many lands did Disneyland have on opening day?
What Disneyland Attraction is this?
What was the first new land added to Disneyland after opening?
In what order do you encounter these Haunted Mansion scenes?
What famed Disney artist created this?
What Disneyland Attraction is this?
What famed Disney artist created this?
What Disneyland Attraction is this?
In what order do you encounter these Jungle Cruise scenes?
Star attraction did Star Tours replace?
What popular snack food was invented at Disneyland