Daily Drop May 14, 2020

by | May 13, 2020 9:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Universal City Walk faces a new beginning while How to Get Away with Murder comes to its end. Here is your Daily Disney Drop for May 14, 2020.

9:00am PT: Live Workout with Master Trainer and Revenge Body Celebrity Fitness Coach Ashley Borden on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

10:00am PT: Paul Scheer talks Ironheart with W. Kamau Bell on YouTube.

11:00am PT: Radio Disney At the Lunch Table with Stephanie Poetri on Instagram.

11:00am PT: Underwater Archaeology with Beverly Goodman on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Beverly Goodman blends archaeology, geology, and anthropology to explore the interaction between nature and humans on coastlines. Learn how she’s able to do science underwater through a combination of scuba skills and research techniques.

Approx. 1:00pm PT: Laughing Place will be live from Universal City Walk Orlando.

4:00pm PT: Coco Watch Party with @leeunkrich on Twitter.

6:05pm PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire LIVE on the app.

6:30pm PT: Live Set with Matt Maeson of How to Get Away with Murder Instagram.

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Catherine O’Hara and Dr. Phil on ABC

8:15pm PT: How to Get Away with Murder Virtual Afterparty with series creator Pete Nowalk and cast hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.

9:00pm ET/PT: Station 19: “Louder Than a Bomb” on ABC.

Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain.

10:00pm ET/PT: How to Get Away with Murder: “Stay” on ABC.

Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain.

10:00pm ET/PT: Siren: “Til Death Do Us Part” on Freeform.

Ryn, Ben and Maddie must protect Bristol Cove from Tia’s army. Meanwhile, Ben’s injections are producing unexpected results, which alarms both him and the others. Xander juggles best man duties at Calvin’s wedding while also helping Helen.

 
 
