Video – Unboxing Star Wars Crochet Finger Puppet Set from Thunder Bay Press

by | May 14, 2020 4:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Have you been looking for a fun arts-and-crafts project to do while stuck at home and are you a fan of the creative characters from A Galaxy Far, Far Away? Thunder Bay Press has the perfect option for you, especially if you’re at all interested in the process of crochet: the Star Wars Crochet Finger Puppets set, which retails for $19.99 and is available now.

In the video below I unbox Thunder Bay’s Star Wars Crochet Finger Puppet set and take a look at what comes inside. This set includes the materials needed to create the father-and-son duo of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, just in time for Father’s Day, but the included book also contains instructions on how to make Princess Leia Organa, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, Han Solo, Emperor Palpatine, Yoda, Jabba the Hutt, and a Stormtrooper.

Watch Star Wars Crochet Finger Puppets set unboxing:

Packed into this box are a 2.25mm steel crochet hook, a tapestry needle, two sets of plastic safety eyes, stuffing, and nine different colors of yarn. As stated above, these are the materials needed to put together Luke and Vader using the instructions in the book, but you’ll have to grab more supplies if you want to make any of the other eight characters. The instructions also provide the basic techniques for crochet, though I imagine it would take some time and patience to learn how to do it correctly and do justice to the work put into designing this set.

I think this set comes with a good array of characters, both good guys and bad guys. I also really like the design of the instruction manual and the step-by-step guide on how to create the finger puppets. Naturally I wish I had more time to sit down and actually try to learn how to crochet so I could make Luke and Vader, but I believe this skill would take some hours to hone. Regardless, I’d recommend picking up this Star Wars Crochet Finger Puppets set from Amazon or wherever books are sold.

 
 
