Daily Disney Drop: May 18, 2020

Relatively light day for Disney today but you never know what surprises the day may hold, so follow Laughing Place all-day for all the Disney fun. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for May 18, 2020

6:00am PT: Saving Kenya’s Lion with Shivani Bhalla on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Shivani Bhalla is a conservation biologist working to safeguard the future of Kenya’s rapidly declining lion population. Join to learn how Shivani is working with local communities to help save the less than 2,000 lions left in Kenya.

10:00am PT: Wellness Advocate & Creator of The Kinrgy Method Julianne Hough on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am PT: Saving Sea Turtles with Daniel Arauz Naranjo on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Daniel Arauz Naranjo is a sea turtle biologist working with critically endangered hawksbill turtles in Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Join to learn about Daniel’s work saving sea turtles by catching, tagging, and monitoring them.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart Week 6 on ABC

Music City – Nashville – is the backdrop for the stunning final competition to see which couple will capture the opportunity for musical fame and fortune and the love of a lifetime. Before Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, and Rudi and Matt perform in front of their largest audience yet, they are surprised to discover they will go on fantasy suite dates to decide whether to take their relationship to the next level and if they can see a future together.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “Side Effects” on ABC

Noa and Daniel’s worlds are turned upside down when Vanessa ignites a scandal. As Noa works overtime to salvage the reputation of her company and ease tensions with her board of directors, Daniel tries to smooth things over with his family. Meanwhile, Piper (Georgina Reilly) learns that Lewis has been keeping a devastating secret.