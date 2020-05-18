Daily Disney Drop: May 19, 2020

John Stamos appears on ABC’s The Story of Soaps, so obviously that is the headliner for our Daily Disney Drop for May 19 2020

Now Available: New books from Disney Publishing

Now Available: New library films on Hulu.

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

8:00am PT: Protecting Your Mental Health with YouTube Star Lele Pons and Ginger Zee on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

9:00am PT: Nutrition Coach and Creator of “Stripped with Melissa” Melissa Pfeister on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am PT: Adventures from the Archives with Sara Manco on National Geographic Education’s YouTube.

Sara Manco is a senior photo archivist at the National Geographic Society who focuses on cultural preservation and caring for National Geographic’s extensive historic collection. Join to learn about her work and hear about the Craighead brothers, wildlife biology pioneers who first wrote for National Geographic magazine in the their early twenties during the 1940s.

12:00pm PT: How to Draw Captain America with Will Sliney on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

12:00pm PT: Virtual Storytime: Ellie Makes a Friend with Author and Illustrator Mike Wu at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

1:00pm PT: Easy Eats with Ginger Zee and Chef Jamika Passoa on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

Tonight’s Topics: Haunted Mansion and Disney Cruise Line.

8:00pm ET/PT: After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith on ABC.

Smith will be joined by basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, along with surprise appearances by other NBA legends, to discuss their biggest takeaways from the epic and highly rated series “The Last Dance,” the 10-part sports documentary chronicling the life and career of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the celebrated Chicago Bulls’ teams of the 1990s.

9:00pm ET/PT: The Story of Soaps on ABC.

“The Story of Soaps” explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera. In today’s shifting television landscape.