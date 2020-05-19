Quiz: Indiana Jones in the Parks (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 16th, we did two contests live. Our first was themed to Indiana Jones in the Disney Parks. It was created by Gideon Moseley, 11 year old son of Laughing Place founders Doobie and Rebekah and co-host of Disney Trivia Live! We also had a special appearance from Charlie. Play it here:

What Disney park has the Indiana Jones: Temple of the Forbidden Eye? Tokyo Disneyland Magic Kingdom Disneyland Disney's Hollywood Studios Continue >> When did the Indiana Jones Adventure open? 1998 2000 1978 1995 Continue >> What is the name of the temple idol? George Yensid Mara Ulysses Continue >> What is the order of these rooms in the ride? Hall of Promise; Tunnel of Torment; Bridge; Mummy Chamber Bridge; Hall of Promise; Mummy Chamber; Tunnel of Torment Mummy Chamber; Tunnel of Torment; Hall of Promise; Bridge Hall of Promise; Tunnel of Torment; Mummy Chamber; Bridge Continue >> What room is this? Snake Room Bug Room Cavern of Bubbling Death Poison Dart Room Continue >> What is the name given to the motion vehicles used on the ride? WRV EMV EMC CMC Continue >> EMV stands for Epic Motion Vehicle FALSE TRUE It stands for Enhanced Motion Vehicle Continue >> What other ride uses the same ride vehicle as the Indiana Jones Adventure Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Crystal Skyll The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin Phantom Runner Continue >> Which of these other Disney Parks has an Indiana Jones-Based Attraction? Tokyo Disneyland Disneyland Paris Epcot Animal Kingdom Continue >> Which of these rooms is NOT on the ride? Snake Room Tunnel of Torment Chamber of Destiny Spike Room Continue >> What does this Mara phrase translate to in English? The End Eat Now Was Fun Go Away Continue >> Indiana Jones in the Park Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Indiana Jones in the Park Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Indiana Jones in the Park You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Indiana Jones in the Park Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.

