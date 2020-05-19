Quiz: Indiana Jones in the Parks (Disney Trivia Live!)

by | May 19, 2020 4:05 PM Pacific Time

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 16th, we did two contests live. Our first was themed to Indiana Jones in the Disney Parks. It was created by Gideon Moseley, 11 year old son of Laughing Place founders Doobie and Rebekah and co-host of Disney Trivia Live! We also had a special appearance from Charlie. Play it here:

What Disney park has the Indiana Jones: Temple of the Forbidden Eye?

When did the Indiana Jones Adventure open?

What is the name of the temple idol?

What is the order of these rooms in the ride?

What room is this?

What is the name given to the motion vehicles used on the ride?

EMV stands for Epic Motion Vehicle

It stands for Enhanced Motion Vehicle

What other ride uses the same ride vehicle as the Indiana Jones Adventure

Which of these other Disney Parks has an Indiana Jones-Based Attraction?

Which of these rooms is NOT on the ride?

What does this Mara phrase translate to in English?

