Quiz: Indiana Jones in the Parks (Disney Trivia Live!)

What Disney park has the Indiana Jones: Temple of the Forbidden Eye?
When did the Indiana Jones Adventure open?
What is the name of the temple idol?
What is the order of these rooms in the ride?
What room is this?
What is the name given to the motion vehicles used on the ride?
EMV stands for Epic Motion Vehicle
It stands for Enhanced Motion Vehicle
What other ride uses the same ride vehicle as the Indiana Jones Adventure
Which of these other Disney Parks has an Indiana Jones-Based Attraction?
Which of these rooms is NOT on the ride?
What does this Mara phrase translate to in English?
Gideon is the son of LaughingPlace.com co-founders Doobie and Rebekah Moseley.