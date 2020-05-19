Quiz: Star Wars (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 16th, we did two contests live. Our second quiz was themed to Star Wars, and it was hard! It was created by Laughing Place Star Wars Guy Mike Celestino. Play it here:

Which planet is Han Solo from? Kashyyyk Tatooine Corellia Coruscant Continue >> What species is Nien Nunb Mon Calamari Rodian Sullustan Ithorian Continue >> Place these characters in the order in which they first appeared in the original "Star Wars" flim. Luke Skywalker; Obi-Wan-Kenobi; C-3PO; Darth Vader C-3PO; Luke Skywalker; Obi-Wan-Kenobi; Darth Vader C-3PO; Darth Vader; Luke Skywalker; Obi-Wan-Kenobi Obi-Wan-Kenobi; C-3PO; Darth Vader; Luke Skywalker Continue >> What is the real name of the title character in "The Mandalorian"? Rothgar Deng Momaw Nadon Salacious B. Crumb Din Djarin Continue >> What is the name of the main ship in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels"? The Ghost The Outrider Hound's Tooth Lady Luck Continue >> Who played the role of Sheev Palpatine across all three theatrical Star Wars movie trilogies? Ian Abercrombie Ian McDiarmid Tim Curry Mike Stoklasa Continue >> What are the odds of successfully navigating an asteroid field? 4,850 to 1 9,330 to 1 1,000,000 to 1 3,720 to 1 Continue >> Which of these planets does Anakim Skywalker / Darth Vadar never visit in a theatrical Star Wars film? Kamino Naboo Hoth Tatooine Continue >> Which of these characters is not a member of the Max Rebo Band? Figrin D'an Sy Snooties Droopy McCool Joh Yowza Continue >> What is Ahsoka Tana's nickname for Anakin? Skyman Annie Bo Bannie Skyguy Skywalkie Talkie Continue >> What is Rose Tico's sister's name? Paige Lily Rebecca Billie Continue >> What is the name of the Gungan's underwater city on Naboo? Bongo City Gunga Bunga Gunga Din Otoh Gunga Continue >> What is the name of the Imperial office Darth Vader Force-chokes on the first Death Star? Admiral Piett Admiral Motti Admiral Ozzel General Veers Continue >> Star Wars Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Star Wars Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Star Wars You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Star Wars Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.