Disney Themed Father’s Day Gift Guide

We’re a month away from Father’s Day (June 21st) and now is a great time to start shopping Disney-themed gifts for Dad. From fantastic reads to fun collectibles there’s something here that’s perfect for every Disney Dad.
For the Reader
For the father that likes to dive into Disney history, explore the outdoors, or just spend time within a favorite franchise, these books will surely make him smile.
- The Walt Disney Studios: A Lot to Remember (Disney Editions Deluxe) $60
- Walt Disney's Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks (Disney Editions Deluxe) $60
- 100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World's Ultimate Scenic Trails $30
- Star Wars R2-D2 is LOST! (A Droid Tales Book) $10.99
- Part of a Bigger Universe: Unforgettable Quotes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe $14.99
Star Wars Fan
Dad’s a classic and nothing is more classic than Star Wars! Celebrate him and his love of this amazing franchise with these cool gifts that span the entire galaxy.
The Mandalorian
- The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small – 11" – Pre-Order | shopDisney $24.99
- The Child Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney $49.99
- The Mandalorian "The Mando" T-Shirt for Men – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney $24.99
- The Child "The Bounty" T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney $16.99
- The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Socks for Adults | shopDisney $16.99
All About the Classics
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Deluxe Figure Play Set – 40th Anniversary | shopDisney $29.99
- D-O Remote Control Droid by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | shopDisney $59.95
- The Force T-Shirt for Men – Star Wars | shopDisney $24.99
- Yoda "Best Dad Ever" T-Shirt for Men | shopDisney $24.95
- Yoda Tie – Star Wars | shopDisney $55.99
Dark Side
Marvel Heroes
It can be hard for fathers to keep their superhero identity a secret, but with these great Marvel items they won’t have to! Everyone will be focused on the cool designs and how much they love Marvel, that they won’t even realize a hero is right in front of them!
For the Kid at Heart
Adults like building LEGO and collecting “toys.” It’s true! If your dad falls into this category, then you can’t go wrong by getting him some of these awesome Marvel miniatures.
- LEGO® Marvel Avengers Iron Man Helmet #76165 – $59.99 Coming to Target June 2020
- Ant-Man Collector Edition Action Figure – Marvel Select | shopDisney $24.95
- Marvel’s Avengers Marvel Toybox Action Figure Gift Set | shopDisney $50.00
Disney Dads
If your dad is a Disney fan, then you know he’ll love these “incredible” gifts that are perfect for whatever mood he’s in!
- Onward Pullover Hoodie for Adults | shopDisney $39.99
- Donald Duck T-Shirt for Men | shopDisney $18.74 – $20.24
- Grumpy T-Shirt for Men – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | shopDisney $22.99-$24.99
Funko Pop! Figures
Finally, for evey dad that likes collecting cool figures that celebrate pop culture, here are five Funko releases…. Psst! He’s going to want them all!
Happy Father’s Day to all of the Dads and Father figures out there who are so special to us!