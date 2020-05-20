Disney Themed Father’s Day Gift Guide

We’re a month away from Father’s Day (June 21st) and now is a great time to start shopping Disney-themed gifts for Dad. From fantastic reads to fun collectibles there’s something here that’s perfect for every Disney Dad.

For the Reader

For the father that likes to dive into Disney history, explore the outdoors, or just spend time within a favorite franchise, these books will surely make him smile.

Star Wars Fan

Dad’s a classic and nothing is more classic than Star Wars! Celebrate him and his love of this amazing franchise with these cool gifts that span the entire galaxy.

The Mandalorian

All About the Classics

Dark Side

Marvel Heroes

It can be hard for fathers to keep their superhero identity a secret, but with these great Marvel items they won’t have to! Everyone will be focused on the cool designs and how much they love Marvel, that they won’t even realize a hero is right in front of them!

For the Kid at Heart

Adults like building LEGO and collecting “toys.” It’s true! If your dad falls into this category, then you can’t go wrong by getting him some of these awesome Marvel miniatures.

Disney Dads

If your dad is a Disney fan, then you know he’ll love these “incredible” gifts that are perfect for whatever mood he’s in!

Funko Pop! Figures

Finally, for evey dad that likes collecting cool figures that celebrate pop culture, here are five Funko releases…. Psst! He’s going to want them all!

Happy Father’s Day to all of the Dads and Father figures out there who are so special to us!