Daily Disney Drop: May 22, 2020

It is Disney+ release Friday and the headliner are 15 episodes of The Big Fib hosted by the “face of Disney+” Yvette Nicole Brown. But there is so much more from Disney today and you can find it all in our Daily Disney Drop for May 22, 2020.

Now Available: The Big Fib: 15 episodes are now available on Disney+

In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm-up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts. Starring up and coming comedic talent, this round is played for laughs as well as always having a nugget of real information about the topic be it ice-cream, tree-climbing or toy design. Next our kid contestant plays the main round where they question an expert who’s paired with a really good liar on the same topic. It’s up to our kid to find the fibber. There are visual clues, fascinating props, a hot seat round of rapid-fire questions and various topics, including jellyfish, venom and killer plants. The show culminates with the expert and liar standing under the Fib Foam machine to await their fate. If our kid chooses correctly, the liar gets foamed.

Now Available: Be Our Chef: “Tiana’s Place” on Disney+

The Wells and Robbins families leap into action when tasked to conjure up an inspired “Princess and the Frog” dish that could be served at Tiana’s Palace restaurant. Before heading to the kitchen, the families hop on over to Magic Kingdom Park to get cooking advice from Princess Tiana herself. Whose dish will give them a fighting chance at the finale?

Now Available: Disney Gallery – The Mandalorian: “Technology” on Disney+.

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

Now Available: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs” on Disney+.

Bill meets a dog whose friend is a Cheetah. Then, he meets a helpful companion dog.

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “Bambi Lanterns” on Disney+.

The Pyle-Lawrence family joins Amber to make a craft inspired by Disney’s "Bambi."

Now Available: One Day at Disney: “Ed Fritz” on Disney+.

Ride Project Engineering Executive Ed Fritz brings new attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage to life through cutting edge immersive and interactive technology. From the initial sketch to the grand opening, Ed is one of the many talented cast members behind Disney’s favorite attractions.

Now Available: New library titles on Disney+:

The Boys

Just Roll with It Season 1

Season 1 Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2

Seasons 1-2 Vampirina Season 2

Season 2 Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Avengers Season 2

Now Available: New titles on Hulu:

Holey Moley Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 Premiere To Tell the Truth Season 5 Premiere

Season 5 Premiere Rocketman (2019)

(2019) Premature (2020)

(2020) Top End Wedding (2019)

(2019) Painter and the Thief (2020)

8:30am ET/PT: Muppet Babies: “Win a Twin” on Disney Channel.

When Skeeter volunteers to help Miss Nanny bake, her twin, Scooter, isn’t sure he can have fun playing without her.

9:00am PT: VP of Fitness Programming & Head Instructor at Peloton Robin Arzon on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am PT: A Bug’s Life with Isai Madriz on National Geographic Education’s YouTube.

Isaí Madriz is an entomologist and zoologist studying the freshwater insects of Patagonia. Join Isaí in the field to learn about the insect life cycle and why they are so critical to our global ecosystems.

1:00pm PT: Live Music Showcase with musical artists heard on grown-ish on Freeform’s Instagram.

4:00pm PT: A Delightful Chat with Hayley Mills on D23’s Facebook and YouTube.

D23 invites you to tune in to a delightful chat with Disney Legend, Hayley Mills, and noted film historians Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin. We’ll revisit Hayley’s first meeting with Walt Disney, her first Disney film, the timeless message of this heartwarming film, and so much more!

5:00pm PT: Miracle on ESPN.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Voice Actors Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan at the Walt Disney Family Museum.