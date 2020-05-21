Daily Disney Drop: May 22, 2020

by | May 21, 2020 9:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

It is Disney+ release Friday and the headliner are 15 episodes of The Big Fib hosted by the “face of Disney+” Yvette Nicole Brown. But there is so much more from Disney today and you can find it all in our Daily Disney Drop for May 22, 2020.

Now Available: The Big Fib: 15 episodes are now available on Disney+

In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm-up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts. Starring up and coming comedic talent, this round is played for laughs as well as always having a nugget of real information about the topic be it ice-cream, tree-climbing or toy design. Next our kid contestant plays the main round where they question an expert who’s paired with a really good liar on the same topic. It’s up to our kid to find the fibber. There are visual clues, fascinating props, a hot seat round of rapid-fire questions and various topics, including jellyfish, venom and killer plants. The show culminates with the expert and liar standing under the Fib Foam machine to await their fate. If our kid chooses correctly, the liar gets foamed.

Now Available: Be Our Chef: Tiana’s Place” on Disney+

The Wells and Robbins families leap into action when tasked to conjure up an inspired “Princess and the Frog” dish that could be served at Tiana’s Palace restaurant. Before heading to the kitchen, the families hop on over to Magic Kingdom Park to get cooking advice from Princess Tiana herself. Whose dish will give them a fighting chance at the finale?

Now Available: Disney Gallery – The Mandalorian: “Technology” on Disney+.

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

Now Available: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs” on Disney+.

Bill meets a dog whose friend is a Cheetah. Then, he meets a helpful companion dog.

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “Bambi Lanterns” on Disney+.

The Pyle-Lawrence family joins Amber to make a craft inspired by Disney’s "Bambi."

Now Available: One Day at Disney: “Ed Fritz” on Disney+.

Ride Project Engineering Executive Ed Fritz brings new attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage to life through cutting edge immersive and interactive technology. From the initial sketch to the grand opening, Ed is one of the many talented cast members behind Disney’s favorite attractions.

Now Available: New library titles on Disney+:

  • The Boys
  • Just Roll with It Season 1
  • Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2
  • Vampirina Season 2
  • Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox
  • Hello, Dolly!
  • Marvel’s Future Avengers Season 2

Now Available: New titles on Hulu:

  • Holey Moley Season 2 Premiere
  • To Tell the Truth Season 5 Premiere
  • Rocketman (2019)
  • Premature (2020)
  • Top End Wedding (2019)
  • Painter and the Thief (2020)

8:30am ET/PT: Muppet Babies: “Win a Twin” on Disney Channel.

 When Skeeter volunteers to help Miss Nanny bake, her twin, Scooter, isn’t sure he can have fun playing without her.

9:00am PT: VP of Fitness Programming & Head Instructor at Peloton Robin Arzon on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am PT: A Bug’s Life with Isai Madriz on National Geographic Education’s YouTube.

Isaí Madriz is an entomologist and zoologist studying the freshwater insects of Patagonia. Join Isaí in the field to learn about the insect life cycle and why they are so critical to our global ecosystems.

1:00pm PT: Live Music Showcase with musical artists heard on grown-ish on Freeform’s Instagram.

4:00pm PT: A Delightful Chat with Hayley Mills on D23’s Facebook and YouTube.

D23 invites you to tune in to a delightful chat with Disney Legend, Hayley Mills, and noted film historians Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin. We’ll revisit Hayley’s first meeting with Walt Disney, her first Disney film, the timeless message of this heartwarming film, and so much more!

5:00pm PT: Miracle on ESPN.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Voice Actors Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend