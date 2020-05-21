Quiz: How Well Do You Know “The Empire Strikes Back” On the “Star Wars” Sequel’s 40th Anniversary?

Today marks the 40th anniversary of one of the greatest sequels ever made: The Empire Strikes Back, which successfully followed up 1977’s blockbuster smash Star Wars in May of 1980.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, I’ve put together a trivia quiz with fifteen questions covering the characters, planets, and a couple behind-the-scenes tidbits from The Empire Strikes Back. How well do you remember Episode V? Find out by trying your hand at the quiz below.

Who directed The Empire Strikes Back? George Lucas Irvin Kershner Richard Marquand J.J. Abrams Continue >> What is Luke Skywalker's rebel callsign designation on planet Hoth? Echo-1 Echo-2 Echo-4 Echo-3 Continue >> What is the name of Darth Vader's Super Star Destroyer? Imposition Murderousness Villainous Executor Continue >> What is the first line of dialogue spoken by Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back? "Feel like what?" "Away put your weapon, I mean you no harm!" "How you get so big eating food of this kind?" "Wars not make one great." Continue >> On what planet is Cloud City located? Naboo Dagobah Bespin Coruscant Continue >> Which of these bounty hunters does NOT appear in The Empire Strikes Back? Zam Wesell Dengar 4-LOM Zuckuss Continue >> What is the creature that chews on the Millennium Falcon's power cables? Wampa Tauntaun Space Slug Mynock Continue >> What is the name of Lando Calrissian's cyborg aide? Glowbot Roboto Lobot Probot Continue >> Which of these vehicles does NOT take part in the Battle of Hoth? AT-ST A-Wing Snowspeeder AT-AT Continue >> Who says "I have a bad feeling about this" in The Empire Strikes Back? Luke Skywalker Han Solo Princess Leia C-3PO Continue >> What is the name of Boba Fett's ship? Slave I Punishing One Mist Hunter Hound's Tooth Continue >> Which "Cheers" regular appears as a rebel officer in The Empire Strikes Back? George Wendt Ted Danson Rhea Perlman John Ratzenberger Continue >> What is the first line of The Empire Strikes Back's opening title crawl? "It is a dark time for the Rebellion." "Luke Skywalker has vanished." "The Empire has struck back." "It is a period of civil war." Continue >> What alien species works as technicians and mechanics on Cloud City? Ugnnaught Quarren Kowakian Monkey-Lizard Wookiee Continue >> What is the last line of (non-Wookiee) dialogue spoken in The Empire Strikes Back? "I'll meet you at the rendezvous point on Tatooine." "Chewie, I'll be waiting for your signal." "May the Force be with you." "We'll find Han. I promise." Continue >>