Quiz: How Well Do You Know “The Empire Strikes Back” On the “Star Wars” Sequel’s 40th Anniversary?

Today marks the 40th anniversary of one of the greatest sequels ever made: The Empire Strikes Back, which successfully followed up 1977’s blockbuster smash Star Wars in May of 1980.
In celebration of this momentous occasion, I’ve put together a trivia quiz with fifteen questions covering the characters, planets, and a couple behind-the-scenes tidbits from The Empire Strikes Back. How well do you remember Episode V? Find out by trying your hand at the quiz below.
Who directed The Empire Strikes Back?
What is Luke Skywalker's rebel callsign designation on planet Hoth?
What is the name of Darth Vader's Super Star Destroyer?
What is the first line of dialogue spoken by Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back?
On what planet is Cloud City located?
Which of these bounty hunters does NOT appear in The Empire Strikes Back?
What is the creature that chews on the Millennium Falcon's power cables?
What is the name of Lando Calrissian's cyborg aide?
Which of these vehicles does NOT take part in the Battle of Hoth?
Who says "I have a bad feeling about this" in The Empire Strikes Back?
What is the name of Boba Fett's ship?
Which "Cheers" regular appears as a rebel officer in The Empire Strikes Back?
What is the first line of The Empire Strikes Back's opening title crawl?
What alien species works as technicians and mechanics on Cloud City?
What is the last line of (non-Wookiee) dialogue spoken in The Empire Strikes Back?
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.