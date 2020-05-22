Daily Disney Drop: May 23, 2020

There is a Big City Greens marathon today, but whatever you do, don’t miss Disney Trivia Live at 7:30. This is the Daily Disney Drop for May 23, 2020.

1:00am PT: KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions on ESPN.

6:00am PT: Big City Greens marathon on Disney Channel.

11:00am PT: Saturday Matinee featuring the original cast albums of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen at iheartradiobroadway.com.

11:00am PT: Boy Meets World Cast Reunion on the New York Comic Con Facebook Page.

4:55pm ET/PT: Toy Story marathon on Freeform.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on the Laughing Place YouTube.