Disney Springs Surveys Guests About New Policies

Today at Disney Springs we noticed Cast Members holding a sign with a website and QR code to take a survey. While the survey asked the typical guest experience questions, they added several questions regarding their COVID-19 policies and procedures.
What Did They Ask:
- Thinking about your experience entering Disney Springs, from the time you arrived on-property until you went through the screening process was it…? (Excellent, Very Good, Good, Just Okay, Poor)
- The following questions asked visitor to select Strongly Agree, Somewhat Agree, Neither Agree of Disagree, Somewhat Disagree, Strongly Disagree):
- Requiring temperature checks for Guests prior to entry reassured me.
- Requiring face coverings to be worn by Guests reassured me.
- Requiring temperature checks for staff prior to entry reassured me.
- Requiring face coverings to be worn by staff reassured me.
- The physical barriers such as plexiglass at point-of-sale locations reassured me.
- Limiting the number of people at Disney Springs and in both the retail and restaurant locations reassured me.
- The number of hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations was sufficient.
- I observed staff regularly cleaning and sanitizing.
- Signs and markers made it easy to understand and navigate how to get where I wanted to go.
- Signs and markers made it easy to maintain proper social distancing.
- Other Guests wearing face coverings as required reassured me.
- Other Guests maintaining proper social distancing reassured me.
- The staff always wearing face coverings reassured me.
- The staff maintaining proper social distancing reassured me.
- The screening process to enter Disney Springs was efficient.
- Maintaining a safe distance was easy in certain areas that were more congested or crowded.