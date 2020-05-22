Disney+ Watch Guide: May 22nd-28th

Disney+ pulls out all the stops with three new exclusive premieres this week. The full season of the new game show The Big Fib is here, along with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new relaxation short series Zenimation and a brand-new Pixar SparkShort. The library gets a lot bigger this week as well with two classic 20th Century films and the US debut of the second season of Marvel Future Avengers. Whatever you choose to watch, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

The Big Fib – 15 Episodes

Yvette Nicole Brown hosts this Disney+ game show where kids have to determine who is telling a lie.

Zenimation – 10 Shorts

Walt Disney Animation Studios edits together animation with just their sound effects to create a new and relaxing sensory experience.

A dog unintentionally outs his owner when his parents discover he’s in love with another man.

“Bill meets a dog whose friend is a Cheetah. Then, he meets a helpful companion dog.”

“Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.”

“The Wells and Robbins families leap into action when tasked to conjure up an inspired Princess and the Frog dish that could be served at Tiana’s Palace restaurant. Before heading to the kitchen, the families hop on over to Magic Kingdom Park to get cooking advice from Princess Tiana herself. Whose dish will give them a fighting chance at the finale?”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

“Ride Project Engineering Executive Ed Fritz brings new attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage to life through cutting edge immersive and interactive technology. From the initial sketch to the grand opening, Ed is one of the many talented cast members behind Disney’s favorite attractions.”

“The Pyle-Lawrence family joins Amber to make a craft inspired by Disney’s Bambi.”

New on Disney+

The sons of songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman explore the complex relationship of their fathers, the maestros behind some of Disney’s biggest hits.

Wes Anderson’s stop motion animated adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel, featuring the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.

Barbara Streisand and Walter Mathau headline 20th Century's splashy big screen adaptation of one of Broadway’s biggest hits about a turn-of-the-century matchmaker finding love for herself.

Marvel's Future Avengers – Season 2

The second season of Japan’s original Marvel series makes its English language debut.

Disney Channel’s live series where the audience votes on what happens next just rolled onto Disney+.

This Disney XD series is about four teenagers who defend their city from monsters using giant mech robots.

Vampirina – Season 2

The second season of Disney Junior’s musical series about a girl from Transilvania living a normal life in Pennsylvania joins the rest of the series.

Doc McStuffins – Season 5

The fifth and final season of Disney Junior’s beloved season with a theme of “Pet Rescue.”

Nat Geo WILD’s new series about a married pair of vets who work in rural Nebraska makes its Disney+ debut.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – Davy Cockett: King of the Wild Frontier

Fess Parker made coonskin caps a national craze as Davy Crockett on Disneyland. This feature film edits together the first three TV specials into a feature-length film and let audiences see it for the first time in color. Released on May 25th, 1955.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

