Quiz: Disney Cruise Lines (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 19th, we did two contests live. The second one was themed to a favorite of ours – the Disney Cruise Lines. This was the first Disney Trivia Live! written by Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley.

The signature tune of the Disney Cruise Line horn is When You Wish Upon a Star Grim Grinning Ghosts Under the Sea A Whale of a Tale Continue >> What was the name of the first Disney Cruise Line ship? Disney Wonder Disney Fantasy Disney Magic Disney Imagination Continue >> Name this location aboard the Disney Wonder Animator's Palette Enchanted Garden Parrot Cay Palo Continue >> You can zoom all around the deck of the Disney Magic aboard the AquaDuck FALSE TRUE Continue >> The children's nursery aboard all four ships is themed to this popular Disney attraction Casey Jr.s Circus Train It's a Small World Alice in Wonderland Journey Into Imagination with Figment Continue >> Name this location aboard the Disney Fantasy Enchanted Garden Shutters Parrot Cay Buena Vista Theater Continue >> Which Disney character hangs from the stern of the Disney Fantasy Goofy Mickey Dumbo Donald Continue >> Match these characters with their lobby: Magic / Wonder / Dream / Fantasy Mickey / Minnie / Donald / Ariel Donald / Minnie / Mickey / Ariel Donald / Mickey / Ariel / Minnie Mickey / Ariel / Donald / Minnie Continue >> Which Disney character is found on the sterm of Disney's Wonder? Dumbo Mickey Donald Goofy Continue >> What is the name of the Cinderella themed show on the Disney ships? Twice Charmed The Glass Slipper A Cinderella Story Cinderellabration Continue >> Disney Cruise Line Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Disney Cruise Line Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Disney Cruise Line You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Disney Cruise Line Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during the last show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput wrote a Haunted Mansion themed parody of the Hamilton song “Say No to This”

There's nothing like summer on the high sea

Boarding on the deck meet Donald Duck or Mickey

There's magic in the air, you can smell it

And here’s the Moselys coming on, I'll let them tell it

We hadn't slept in a week

We were weak, we lied awake

You never seen a Disney Fam’ly more in need of a break

Longing for a getaway

Missing the parks

That's when all the Disney cruise ships sailed up in the dark, they said

Look here, we’re hanging in the harbor

I'm so sorry you’re sitting there at home

But I think you wanna to go, and this cabin is alone

They said

The fleet is big and strong

Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, Magic, whee!

Step on board and you’ll be gone

You can have have the seas to sail on

So I got myself a loan, I called my wife at home, she said

I’m inclined, sure

We grabbed a thousand bucks that we had socked away

We went online to pay, we said

Let’s unwind, sure

Then we said, well, we should tell our son

In we sped, We woke him from his bed

Liifted him up and said

Play!

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.