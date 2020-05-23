Quiz: Disney Cruise Lines (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 19th, we did two contests live. The second one was themed to a favorite of ours – the Disney Cruise Lines. This was the first Disney Trivia Live! written by Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley.
The signature tune of the Disney Cruise Line horn is
What was the name of the first Disney Cruise Line ship?
Name this location aboard the Disney Wonder
You can zoom all around the deck of the Disney Magic aboard the AquaDuck
The children's nursery aboard all four ships is themed to this popular Disney attraction
Name this location aboard the Disney Fantasy
Which Disney character hangs from the stern of the Disney Fantasy
Match these characters with their lobby: Magic / Wonder / Dream / Fantasy
Which Disney character is found on the sterm of Disney's Wonder?
What is the name of the Cinderella themed show on the Disney ships?
How did you do? Share and let your friends know.
“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during the last show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput wrote a Haunted Mansion themed parody of the Hamilton song “Say No to This”
There's nothing like summer on the high sea
Boarding on the deck meet Donald Duck or Mickey
There's magic in the air, you can smell it
And here’s the Moselys coming on, I'll let them tell it
We hadn't slept in a week
We were weak, we lied awake
You never seen a Disney Fam’ly more in need of a break
Longing for a getaway
Missing the parks
That's when all the Disney cruise ships sailed up in the dark, they said
Look here, we’re hanging in the harbor
I'm so sorry you’re sitting there at home
But I think you wanna to go, and this cabin is alone
They said
The fleet is big and strong
Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, Magic, whee!
Step on board and you’ll be gone
You can have have the seas to sail on
So I got myself a loan, I called my wife at home, she said
I’m inclined, sure
We grabbed a thousand bucks that we had socked away
We went online to pay, we said
Let’s unwind, sure
Then we said, well, we should tell our son
In we sped, We woke him from his bed
Liifted him up and said
Play!
Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.