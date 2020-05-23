Quiz: The Haunted Mansion (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 19th, we did two contests live. The first was one requested by multiple players – the Haunted Mansion. Like many others, this was written by 11 year old Gideon Moseley. Play it here:
Which of these parks have a version of the Haunted Mansion?
What year did the Haunted Mansion open at Disneyland?
At Disneyland, who voiced the guy in the coffin saying "Let Me Outta Here"?
What year did Haunted Mansion Holiday open at Disneyland?
What year did the Haunted Mansion open at Disney World?
What is the name of the Haunted Mansion in Paris?
The Tokyo Disneyland Haunted Mansion has the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay
What room is this?
How did Goerge die in the Stretching Room picture of the woman on the grave?
How many singing busts are there in Disneyland Paris?
“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during the last show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput wrote a Haunted Mansion themed parody of the Hamilton song “The Room Where It Happens”
Four nice portraits on the walls as you walk into a room
Diametrically opposed, those.
Then you merge as you realize there are no more doors
and the room is now enclosed.
Grows.
The gallery is moving with unprecedented spiritual power
A spectre who can stretch as far as he wants
At the bottom you emerge with the ghost host cackling
And here’s the piece de resistance
Happy haunts were in
The tomb where it happened
The tomb where it happened
The tomb where it happened
Happy haunts were in
The tomb where it happened
The tomb where it happened
The tomb where it happened
All the ghosties know when a guest has strayed
The art of the trade
How the thousandth gets made
Jump in a doom buggy, strap in
‘cause all the haunts are in
The tomb where it happens
There’s a flame –
A candleabra is floating through the air down a long hallway,
In distress, ‘n disarray
Ghost Host claims
Every room has wall to wall creeps
And hot and cold running chills
Leota claims:
Goblins and ghoulies from last Halloween, awaken the spirits with your tambourine!
Ghost Host claims:
Well, I arranged the meeting
A hitchiking ghost
Is beside you in your seating
And
Grinning ghosts were in the tomb where it happened.
Hurry Back!
Gideon is the son of LaughingPlace.com co-founders Doobie and Rebekah Moseley.