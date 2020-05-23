Quiz: The Haunted Mansion (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 19th, we did two contests live. The first was one requested by multiple players – the Haunted Mansion. Like many others, this was written by 11 year old Gideon Moseley. Play it here:

Which of these parks have a version of the Haunted Mansion? Tokyo Disneyland Epcot Disney California Adventure Disney Studios Parks in Paris What year did the Haunted Mansion open at Disneyland? 1968 1964 1965 1969 At Disneyland, who voiced the guy in the coffin saying "Let Me Outta Here"? X. Atencio Fan Boy Thurl Ravenscroft Walt Disney What year did Haunted Mansion Holiday open at Disneyland? 2011 1993 2001 2000 What year did the Haunted Mansion open at Disney World? 1971 1970 1974 1972 What is the name of the Haunted Mansion in Paris? Phanton Manor Haunted Mansion The Haunted House of Paris Spooky Tours The Tokyo Disneyland Haunted Mansion has the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay FALSE TRUE What room is this? Graveyard Attic Ballroom Seance Room How did Goerge die in the Stretching Room picture of the woman on the grave? He fell off a cliff Got hit with an axe He got lit on FIYYHHAAHH!! He ran into a cactus How many singing busts are there in Disneyland Paris? 0 5 3 4

“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during the last show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput wrote a Haunted Mansion themed parody of the Hamilton song “The Room Where It Happens”

Four nice portraits on the walls as you walk into a room

Diametrically opposed, those.

Then you merge as you realize there are no more doors

and the room is now enclosed.

Grows.

The gallery is moving with unprecedented spiritual power

A spectre who can stretch as far as he wants

At the bottom you emerge with the ghost host cackling

And here’s the piece de resistance

Happy haunts were in

The tomb where it happened

The tomb where it happened

The tomb where it happened

Happy haunts were in

The tomb where it happened

The tomb where it happened

The tomb where it happened

All the ghosties know when a guest has strayed

The art of the trade

How the thousandth gets made

Jump in a doom buggy, strap in

‘cause all the haunts are in

The tomb where it happens

There’s a flame –

A candleabra is floating through the air down a long hallway,

In distress, ‘n disarray

Ghost Host claims

Every room has wall to wall creeps

And hot and cold running chills

Leota claims:

Goblins and ghoulies from last Halloween, awaken the spirits with your tambourine!

Ghost Host claims:

Well, I arranged the meeting

A hitchiking ghost

Is beside you in your seating

And

Grinning ghosts were in the tomb where it happened.

Hurry Back!

