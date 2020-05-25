Quiz: Magic Kingdom Adventureland (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 23rd, we did two contests live. The first was Magic Kingdom Adventureland. Like many others, this was written by 11 year old Gideon Moseley. Play it here:
What is the theme of the Tree House walk through?
What are the names of the birds in the Tiki Room preshow?
(Finish the lyric) Most Little Birdies will fly away...
You see a plane crash on the Jungle Cruise
In the Jungle Cruise, you see...
What is the chant most Jungle Cruise skippers say at the back side of water?
Pirates of the Caribbean was never intended for the Magic Kingdom
The original plan was for an attraction called Western River Expedition
What is a scene you DO NOT see in the Magic Kingdom Pirates of the Caribbean?
When did the Magic Carpets of Aladdin open?
TWIST ENDING!!! When did the Peoplemover open in Disneyland
How did you do? Share and let your friends know.
Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.
Gideon is the son of LaughingPlace.com co-founders Doobie and Rebekah Moseley.