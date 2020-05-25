Quiz: Magic Kingdom Adventureland (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 23rd, we did two contests live. The first was Magic Kingdom Adventureland. Like many others, this was written by 11 year old Gideon Moseley. Play it here:

What is the theme of the Tree House walk through? Aladdin Tarzan Swiss Family Treehouse Mickey Mouse Continue >> What are the names of the birds in the Tiki Room preshow? Gideon and Doobie Roger and Bill Jason and Tong Claw and Clyde Continue >> (Finish the lyric) Most Little Birdies will fly away... But the Tiki Room birds are here every day But the birds that are here do love to play So these ones come to and that is ok I get bored signing here yet I do it anyway Continue >> You see a plane crash on the Jungle Cruise TRUE FALSE Continue >> In the Jungle Cruise, you see... Another Jungle Cruise boat sinking A rhino chasing some explorers up a tree A fork in river with a tree blocking one side A monkey driving a jeep Continue >> What is the chant most Jungle Cruise skippers say at the back side of water? H2O BSW O2H LP GREAT Continue >> Pirates of the Caribbean was never intended for the Magic Kingdom TRUE FALSE The original plan was for an attraction called Western River Expedition Continue >> What is a scene you DO NOT see in the Magic Kingdom Pirates of the Caribbean? A Bayou that you float through A village being lit on fire A auction A ship battle Continue >> When did the Magic Carpets of Aladdin open? 1998 1999 2001 1992 Continue >> TWIST ENDING!!! When did the Peoplemover open in Disneyland 1967 1975 1968 1964

How did you do?

