Preview – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Returns to ABC Tonight

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to ABC tonight with the premiere of its seventh and final season. The team is back and once again being hunted by a dangerous enemy. Luckily, they’re going to get a little help from an old friend.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended its sixth season with the team on the run from the Chronicom hunters. Fitz and Simmons have figured out a solution, as they usually do, and they find themselves in New York City. However, while the ‘where’ is not a problem, the ‘when’ is. The team is in New York City… in the 1930s.

Stranded back in a time before S.H.I.E.L.D., The agents are going to need all the help they can get. And that’s where Coulson comes in. As we saw at the end of season six, the old Director is back… kind of. Simmons introduced the team to a Coulson LMD with Chronicom technology in the season finale, and now season seven kicks off with the team feeling whole again.

So we’ve got S.H.I.E.L.D. almost 100 years in the past with an army of highly-advanced technological hunters chasing them. Nothing new right? Well, this time around, there’s a bit of a catch. As you can hear Coulson say in the trailer above, in order to save S.H.I.E.L.D., they’re going to have to save HYDRA.

Wary of the rules of time travel (much like Ant-Man), Mack tries to keep the team on the right path, following the guideline “ripples, not waves.” But with the Chronicoms stealing people’s faces, Agent May recovering from what should have been a fatal wound and now HYDRA in play, that’s going to be harder than it seems.

And on top of all that, Fitz and Simmons can’t be together (I know, again right!?) because the Chronicoms have invaded their minds. Without the team’s two most brilliant minds together, the already seemingly impossible task ahead is just that much trickier. Can the team save the future of Earth without inadvertently becoming founding members of HYDRA?

The season seven premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres tonight on ABC.