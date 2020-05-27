Preview – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Returns to ABC Tonight

by | May 27, 2020 2:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to ABC tonight with the premiere of  its seventh and final season. The team is back and once again being hunted by a dangerous enemy. Luckily, they’re going to get a little help from an old friend.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended its sixth season with the team on the run from the Chronicom hunters. Fitz and Simmons have figured out a solution, as they usually do, and they find themselves in New York City. However, while the ‘where’ is not a problem, the ‘when’ is. The team is in New York City… in the 1930s.

Stranded back in a time before S.H.I.E.L.D., The agents are going to need all the help they can get. And that’s where Coulson comes in. As we saw at the end of season six, the old Director is back… kind of. Simmons introduced the team to a Coulson LMD with Chronicom technology in the season finale, and now season seven kicks off with the team feeling whole again.

So we’ve got S.H.I.E.L.D. almost 100 years in the past with an army of highly-advanced technological hunters chasing them. Nothing new right? Well, this time around, there’s a bit of a catch. As you can hear Coulson say in the trailer above, in order to save S.H.I.E.L.D., they’re going to have to save HYDRA.

Wary of the rules of time travel (much like Ant-Man), Mack tries to keep the team on the right path, following the guideline “ripples, not waves.” But with the Chronicoms stealing people’s faces, Agent May recovering from what should have been a fatal wound and now HYDRA in play, that’s going to be harder than it seems.

And on top of all that, Fitz and Simmons can’t be together (I know, again right!?) because the Chronicoms have invaded their minds. Without the team’s two most brilliant minds together, the already seemingly impossible task ahead is just that much trickier. Can the team save the future of Earth without inadvertently becoming founding members of HYDRA?

The season seven premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres tonight on ABC.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend