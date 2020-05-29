Children’s Book Review: “Mary Blair’s Unique Flair

by | May 29, 2020 4:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Mary Blair’s unmatched style and color have inspired generations of artists. Now kids can learn all about her through a picture book that celebrates her life’s work called Mary Blair’s Unique Flair. Author Amy Novesky retell’s Mary’s story with cut paper illustrations in Mary Blair’s style by Brittney Lee.

Mary Browne Robinson is a dreamer whose wish is to make beautiful art for the rest of her life. She grows up to become Mary Blair, an artist who went on to inspire classic Disney films like Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan. And her love of art and children combined on the classic attraction, it’s a small world.

The book is full of Mary Blair elements, including her signature flowers, suns, and butterflies. There are also a lot of Disney-isms, including a train and characters like Dumbo, Lady, Tinker Bell, Alice, Cinderella, and Suzy the little blue coup. Best of all, Walt Disney graces the pages several times in Mary Blair’s signature style.

For older readers, the back of the book features a section from illustrator Brittney Lee, an artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios. She talks about her love of Mary Blair and her excitement and challenges creating the art in the book completely out of cut paper. She does a marvelous job and had I not known it was cut paper, I would’ve suspected it was paint. She also recounts a time she got to explore some of Mary Blair’s original artwork for it’s a small world made out of cut paper.

Another exciting addition comes from Maggie Richardson, a niece of Mary Blair’s. She was consulted on the project and shares an anecdote about visiting her aunt while she was working on it’s a small world. The back of the book also provides a bibliography of books about Mary Blair and books illustrated by her.

Mary Blair’s Unique Flair is a perfect gift for a child who loves to make art or a Disney fan who loves the work of Mary Blair. It summarizes her story in a charming way, but the real highlight is Brittney Lee’s cut paper artwork that celebrates Mary Blair’s style, applying it to her own story.

Mary Blair and her work can be seen in the following films on Disney+:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend