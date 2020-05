Daily Disney Drop: May 30, 2020

You ready for the weekend? We are! Here is the Daily Disney Drop for May 30, 2020.

4:00am: KBO League: Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz on ESPN.

9:00am: Peloton All-Star Ride on ESPN.

12:00pm: Launch America: Mission to Space Live on ABC News Live and National Geographic.

3:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns on ESPN

5:00pm: Heartland Docs, DVM: “You’ve Goat a Friend in Me” on Nat Geo WILD.

Drs. Schroeder lends a helping hand to furry friends in the community.