Daily Disney Drop: May 31, 2020

It is the return of ABC’s Sunday game shows. So we wish you all big money and no whammies with your Daily Disney Drop for May 31, 2020.

7:29am PT: ABC News Live coverage of NASA SpaceX Commercial Crew Test Flight Docking.

8:00am PT: Eoin Colfer and Laura McDonnell: Bringing Artemis Fowl to Life on Disney+ on BookCon’s Facebook.

6:00pm PT: 30 for 30: Lance (Part Two)

On ESPN with strong adult language and ESPN2 edited for language.

7:00pm ET/PT: America’s Funniest Home Videos Episode 3020 on ABC.

Tune in to see birthday blunders, including a little girl who wishes her birthday occurred every year, dogs with human hands and a little boy with bubbles coming out of his mouth who denies taking a taste of shampoo.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on Laughing Place’s YouTube:

Topics: Disney Waterways & Disney Colors.

8:00pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud: “Queer Eye OG vs. Queer Eye The New Class” on ABC.

The highly anticipated season six premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud,” where celebrity families compete to win cash for their charities, kicks off with the beloved OG Queer Eye team, led by Carson Kressley, playing against the new class members from Netflix’s hit show “Queer Eye,” led by Bobby Berk, in a hilarious one-hour episode.

8:00pm PT: Inside 30 for 30: Lance on ESPN+.

The first episode of Inside 30 for 30 will debut in conjunction with Part II of Lance, which chronicles the inspiring rise and dramatic fall of infamous cyclist Lance Armstrong. Hosted by ESPN E:60’s Jeremy Schaap, the premiere episode includes three of Armstrong’s former close friends and teammates featured in the film – Tyler Hamilton, George Hincapie and Bobby Julich – providing a deeper look into the widespread, negative effect of doping on their sport and the central role Armstrong played during his run of seven straight Tour de France championships.

9:00pm PT: Press Your Luck: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying” on ABC.

The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Chad Aull (hometown: Owensboro, Kentucky), Walt Charles (hometown: Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago), and Emily Dowler (hometown: Roscoe, Pennsylvania).

10:00pm PT: Match Game: “Shooting Blanks” on ABC.

Panelists: Mario Cantone, Jennifer Esposito, Adam Rodriguez, Angie Harmon, Michael Chiklis, Melissa Fumero.