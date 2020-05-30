Daily Disney Drop: May 31, 2020

by | May 30, 2020 9:12 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

It is the return of ABC’s Sunday game shows. So we wish you all big money and no whammies with your Daily Disney Drop for May 31, 2020.

 

7:29am PT: ABC News Live coverage of NASA SpaceX Commercial Crew Test Flight Docking.

8:00am PT: Eoin Colfer and Laura McDonnell: Bringing Artemis Fowl to Life on Disney+ on BookCon’s Facebook.

6:00pm PT: 30 for 30: Lance (Part Two)

On ESPN with strong adult language and ESPN2 edited for language.

7:00pm ET/PT: America’s Funniest Home Videos Episode 3020 on ABC.

Tune in to see birthday blunders, including a little girl who wishes her birthday occurred every year, dogs with human hands and a little boy with bubbles coming out of his mouth who denies taking a taste of shampoo.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on Laughing Place’s YouTube:

Topics: Disney Waterways & Disney Colors.

8:00pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud: “Queer Eye OG vs. Queer Eye The New Class” on ABC.

The highly anticipated season six premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud,” where celebrity families compete to win cash for their charities, kicks off with the beloved OG Queer Eye team, led by Carson Kressley, playing against the new class members from Netflix’s hit show “Queer Eye,” led by Bobby Berk, in a hilarious one-hour episode.

8:00pm PT: Inside 30 for 30: Lance on ESPN+.

The first episode of Inside 30 for 30 will debut in conjunction with Part II of Lance, which chronicles the inspiring rise and dramatic fall of infamous cyclist Lance Armstrong. Hosted by ESPN E:60’s Jeremy Schaap, the premiere episode includes three of Armstrong’s former close friends and teammates featured in the film – Tyler Hamilton, George Hincapie and Bobby Julich – providing a deeper look into the widespread, negative effect of doping on their sport and the central role Armstrong played during his run of seven straight Tour de France championships.

9:00pm PT: Press Your Luck: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying” on ABC.

The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Chad Aull (hometown: Owensboro, Kentucky), Walt Charles (hometown: Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago), and Emily Dowler (hometown: Roscoe, Pennsylvania).

10:00pm PT: Match Game: “Shooting Blanks” on ABC.

Panelists: Mario Cantone, Jennifer Esposito, Adam Rodriguez, Angie Harmon, Michael Chiklis, Melissa Fumero.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend