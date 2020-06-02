Quiz: Disney Waterways (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 31st (special night), we did two contests, but unfortunately we’re only able to post one here. It’s themed to Disney Waterways. Play it here:
What is the name of the body of water that separates the TTC from the Magic Kingdom?
What is the name of the main swimming pool at the Grand Californian Hotel?
What is the name of this?
What is the name of the water that carries Nemo to Australia?
What is the name of the aquarium in Finding Dory?
What is the name of the ocean moon in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker?
What is the name of the body of water between the Beach Club and Boardwalk?
Bay Lake at Walt Disney World is manmade
What is the name of the ship in the American Waterfront area of Tokyo DisneySea?
What is the name of this body of water?
Where can you find the Meadow Swimmin' Pool?
“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during an early show show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput has been writing Disney themed parodies of Hamilton songs. This was is a parody of Cabinet Battle #2.
The issue on the table, Colors and Disney Characters.
Mickey has red black white and yellow, easy
And Minne matches, she’s such a sweetie.
See Donald’s honey in purple, at a glance
Uh, what’s missing on the ducks?
Pants
Take a turn, and fly to Neverland
Wendy in light blue, she lends a hand
And Pan in green they fight against the pirates
And his red feather is sassy but now is the time to stand
Stand with the lost boys as they fight against Hook and Smee
I know that Captain Hook in red and pink is here and he
Would rather his hand wasn’t bait
I’ll remind you that Mister Smee is his First Mate
Red cap brimming with loyalty
Unlike Prince Ali, dresses like fake royalty
Desperate to rise above his station
His old purple vest betrays Alladin’s designation
Ooh
Hey, and if ya don't know, now ya know, Mister President
Thank you for the enlightenment
Secretary Moseley, going on:
You must be out of your Disney mind if you think
That there’s no rhyme or reason to the painting or the ink
Why meddling of the fairies make a big chromatic mess
A grand finesse, Aurora’s pink/blue/purple dress
Snow White wears yellow, red, and blue while she lies in a casket,
Belle in blue is shopping with a basket
Edna Mode designs in black and Incredible red,
If Pooh was on Star Trek, he’d be super dead
Red Shirt, Doobie is right
Mister President
We're too tired to do any more tonight.
Doobie is the co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a “hardcore” Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he’s visited them literally thousands of times.