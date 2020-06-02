Quiz: Disney Waterways (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 31st (special night), we did two contests, but unfortunately we’re only able to post one here. It’s themed to Disney Waterways. Play it here:

What is the name of the body of water that separates the TTC from the Magic Kingdom? Bay Lake Crescent Lake Seven Seas Lagoon Lake Biena Vista Continue >> What is the name of the main swimming pool at the Grand Californian Hotel? Tranquility The Spruce Pool Redwood Pool The Craft Pool Continue >> What is the name of this? Stormalong Beach Pelican Bay Stormalong Bay Beaches Continue >> What is the name of the water that carries Nemo to Australia? EAT EAC AAC ECA Continue >> What is the name of the aquarium in Finding Dory? Marine Life Institute Marine Aquarium Aqua Institute Center for the Study of Marine Life Continue >> What is the name of the ocean moon in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker? Kef Bir Mygeeto Moraband Byss Continue >> What is the name of the body of water between the Beach Club and Boardwalk? Crescent Lake Moon Lake Crescent Lagoon Blue Lagoon Continue >> Bay Lake at Walt Disney World is manmade TRUE FALSE Continue >> What is the name of the ship in the American Waterfront area of Tokyo DisneySea? Disney Magic RMS Queen Mary SS Explorer SS Columbia Continue >> What is the name of this body of water? Cross Country Creek Hurricane Harbor Windy Creek Castaway Creek Continue >> Where can you find the Meadow Swimmin' Pool? Port Orleans Riverside Old Key West Wilderness Lodge Ft. Wilderness Continue >> Disney Waterways Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Disney Waterways Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Disney Waterways You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Disney Waterways Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during an early show show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput has been writing Disney themed parodies of Hamilton songs. This was is a parody of Cabinet Battle #2.

The issue on the table, Colors and Disney Characters.

Mickey has red black white and yellow, easy

And Minne matches, she’s such a sweetie.

See Donald’s honey in purple, at a glance

Uh, what’s missing on the ducks?

Pants

Take a turn, and fly to Neverland

Wendy in light blue, she lends a hand

And Pan in green they fight against the pirates

And his red feather is sassy but now is the time to stand

Stand with the lost boys as they fight against Hook and Smee

I know that Captain Hook in red and pink is here and he

Would rather his hand wasn’t bait

I’ll remind you that Mister Smee is his First Mate

Red cap brimming with loyalty

Unlike Prince Ali, dresses like fake royalty

Desperate to rise above his station

His old purple vest betrays Alladin’s designation

Ooh

Hey, and if ya don't know, now ya know, Mister President

Thank you for the enlightenment

Secretary Moseley, going on:

You must be out of your Disney mind if you think

That there’s no rhyme or reason to the painting or the ink

Why meddling of the fairies make a big chromatic mess

A grand finesse, Aurora’s pink/blue/purple dress

Snow White wears yellow, red, and blue while she lies in a casket,

Belle in blue is shopping with a basket

Edna Mode designs in black and Incredible red,

If Pooh was on Star Trek, he’d be super dead

Red Shirt, Doobie is right

Mister President

We're too tired to do any more tonight.

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning