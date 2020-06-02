Quiz: Disney Waterways (Disney Trivia Live!)

by | Jun 2, 2020 5:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 31st (special night), we did two contests, but unfortunately we’re only able to post one here. It’s themed to Disney Waterways. Play it here:

What is the name of the body of water that separates the TTC from the Magic Kingdom?

What is the name of the main swimming pool at the Grand Californian Hotel?

What is the name of this?

What is the name of the water that carries Nemo to Australia?

What is the name of the aquarium in Finding Dory?

What is the name of the ocean moon in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker?

What is the name of the body of water between the Beach Club and Boardwalk?

Bay Lake at Walt Disney World is manmade

What is the name of the ship in the American Waterfront area of Tokyo DisneySea?

What is the name of this body of water?

Where can you find the Meadow Swimmin' Pool?

“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during an early show show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput has been writing Disney themed parodies of Hamilton songs. This was is a parody of Cabinet Battle #2.

The issue on the table, Colors and Disney Characters.

Mickey has red black white and yellow, easy

And Minne matches, she’s such a sweetie.

See Donald’s honey in purple, at a glance

Uh, what’s missing on the ducks?

Pants

Take a turn, and fly to Neverland

Wendy in light blue, she lends a hand

And Pan in green they fight against the pirates

And his red feather is sassy but now is the time to stand

Stand with the lost boys as they fight against Hook and Smee

I know that Captain Hook in red and pink is here and he

Would rather his hand wasn’t bait

I’ll remind you that Mister Smee is his First Mate

Red cap brimming with loyalty

Unlike Prince Ali, dresses like fake royalty

Desperate to rise above his station

His old purple vest betrays Alladin’s designation

Ooh

Hey, and if ya don't know, now ya know, Mister President

Thank you for the enlightenment

Secretary Moseley, going on:

You must be out of your Disney mind if you think

That there’s no rhyme or reason to the painting or the ink

Why meddling of the fairies make a big chromatic mess

A grand finesse, Aurora’s pink/blue/purple dress

Snow White wears yellow, red, and blue while she lies in a casket,

Belle in blue is shopping with a basket

Edna Mode designs in black and Incredible red,

If Pooh was on Star Trek, he’d be super dead

Red Shirt, Doobie is right

Mister President

We're too tired to do any more tonight.

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.

Send this to a friend