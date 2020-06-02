shopDisney’s Rainbow Disney Collection Celebrates Pride Month 2020

Celebrate Pride Month 2020 with shopDisney’s latest Rainbow Disney Collection! The brilliant, bold, and fun collection arrived on shopDisney on June 1st and features shirts, accessories, and plush for adults, babies, and even our four legged friends.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

In recognition of Pride Month 2020 and in honor of the Rainbow Disney Collection, Disney is donating $100,000 to GLSEN, a leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ students.

Disney Plush

Mickey and Minnie are striped toe to bow in bright bands of color! Mickey is wearing his classic shorts and Minnie of course is also displaying her perfect polka dots.

“Ears” to You

We hear you loud and clear, the most iconic Disney image is no doubt Mickey’s ears and the Disney Rainbow collection has plenty to go around!

1 of 6

On Display

Disney’s Park castles are symbols of all things fantasy and magic and these cute miniatures have been updated with a fun new paint job.

1 of 3

That’s The Spirit

This simple, short sleeve cotton Spirit Jersey covers an entire spectrum of colors. The shirt features a rainbow Mickey icon on the front, and “MICKEY” lettering on the back. There’s even a pet Spirit Jersey to match that reads “LOVE.”

1 of 5

VIP Style

This sleek pair of sunglasses offer 100% UV protection for your eyes while enhancing your look. The frames are translucent: clear in front and rainbow tinted on arms.

Headed to the Top

No matter the season, the Disney Rainbow Collection has something for everyone. From simple and subtle to bold and bright, it's easy to share love and support with pride!

Seasonal Fun

1 of 4

Rainbow Mickey

1 of 4