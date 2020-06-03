Daily Disney Drop: June 4, 2020

by | Jun 3, 2020 9:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

It is the season finale of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. It leads off our Daily Disney Drop for June 4, 2020.

Now Available: Miss Snake Charmer is now available on Hulu.

5:30am PT: KBO League: Lotte Giants vs. Kia Tigers on ESPN.

11:00am PT: King Tut’s Treasures with Fredrik Hiebert on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Fredrik Hiebert is an archaeologist and explorer who has traced ancient trade routes overland and across the seas for more than 25 years. Hear about National Geographic’s Archaeologist in Residence’s excavations and adventures in places like the ancient Silk Road, and sites from Egypt to Mongolia.

6:05pm PT: Who Wants to be a Millionaire LIVE in the app.

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC.

In the Hot Seat: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “What’s My Grade Again?” on Disney Channel.

With only a month left in seventh grade, Sydney and her best friends are excited, but there’s a hiccup when they learn that Emmy is having trouble and may not pass her history class.

8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Go to Prom?” on Disney Channel.

Cami accidentally ruins Charlotte’s prom dress. She enlists her mom to help her buy a replacement before her sister finds out.

9:00pm ET/PT: Holey Moley II-The Sequel: “That Man Knows How to Ride a Weiner” on ABC.

On this week’s brand-new trip to the iconic “Holey Moley” course, a professional author faces off with an aspiring professional golfer on the never-before-seen hole, Gopher It, where contestants need to ride the mechanical gopher mascot, Sir Goph, which sits 20 feet high, before even attempting a putt. On the other side of the course, a competitor dubbed “frat boy” impresses the crowd by running across the 38-foot-long bridge through the water cannons on Water Hazard.

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth with Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales and Abbi Jacobson on ABC.

This week’s deceiving panel of imposters features the real Black Klansman, a champion cosplayer, an Olympic diver, a world yo-yo champion, a person who was attacked by a severed rattlesnake head and a surprise celebrity guest.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend