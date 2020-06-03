Daily Disney Drop: June 4, 2020

It is the season finale of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. It leads off our Daily Disney Drop for June 4, 2020.

Now Available: Miss Snake Charmer is now available on Hulu.

5:30am PT: KBO League: Lotte Giants vs. Kia Tigers on ESPN.

11:00am PT: King Tut’s Treasures with Fredrik Hiebert on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Fredrik Hiebert is an archaeologist and explorer who has traced ancient trade routes overland and across the seas for more than 25 years. Hear about National Geographic’s Archaeologist in Residence’s excavations and adventures in places like the ancient Silk Road, and sites from Egypt to Mongolia.

6:05pm PT: Who Wants to be a Millionaire LIVE in the app.

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC.

In the Hot Seat: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “What’s My Grade Again?” on Disney Channel.

With only a month left in seventh grade, Sydney and her best friends are excited, but there’s a hiccup when they learn that Emmy is having trouble and may not pass her history class.

8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Go to Prom?” on Disney Channel.

Cami accidentally ruins Charlotte’s prom dress. She enlists her mom to help her buy a replacement before her sister finds out.

9:00pm ET/PT: Holey Moley II-The Sequel: “That Man Knows How to Ride a Weiner” on ABC.

On this week’s brand-new trip to the iconic “Holey Moley” course, a professional author faces off with an aspiring professional golfer on the never-before-seen hole, Gopher It, where contestants need to ride the mechanical gopher mascot, Sir Goph, which sits 20 feet high, before even attempting a putt. On the other side of the course, a competitor dubbed “frat boy” impresses the crowd by running across the 38-foot-long bridge through the water cannons on Water Hazard.

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth with Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales and Abbi Jacobson on ABC.

This week’s deceiving panel of imposters features the real Black Klansman, a champion cosplayer, an Olympic diver, a world yo-yo champion, a person who was attacked by a severed rattlesnake head and a surprise celebrity guest.