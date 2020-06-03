Get Creative With New Character-Themed Zip-Up Stationery Kits for Kids

If you have a young Disney fan with a knack for artistry, then shopDisney’s Zip-Up Stationery Kits are something to add to your shopping list! These 30-piece sets include everything necessary for kids to have hours of artistic fun—all they have to bring is their imagination!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Stationery Kits
The latest collection of Zip-Up Stationery kits have arrived on shopDisney and feature a variety of beloved characters from Disney Princesses to Spider-Man! Recommended for Disney fans 4 and older, each kit comes with plenty of supplies featuring designs inspired by Disney characters. Kits Includes:
- Zip-around case
- Center divider
- Drawing pad
- 10 markers
- 10 color pencils
- Glue stick
- Eraser
- Pencil sharpener
- Two sharpened pencils
- Retractable black ink pen
- 6'' ruler with a traceable alphabet
- Scissors
- Detachable PVC zip pull with lobster claw clasp
Beauty and the Beast
Disney Animators’ Collection
Disney Princesses
Frozen
Minnie Mouse
Pixar
Spider-Man
Toy Story/Buzz Lightyear