Preview – UFC 250 on ESPN+

The UFC continues to put on events at a time where we have just about no other sports to entertain us. Once again coming from an empty arena, some of the premiere Mixed Martial Arts organization’s best will step into the octagon for another night of great fights.

UFC 250 marks yet another big milestone for the UFC and one of the greatest fighters of all time will punctuate the big night. The card may not be as loaded as some previous milestone events, or even as much at UFC 249 last month. Still, the night will include a Women’s Featherweight title fight and two bantamweight bouts between some top contenders.

Let’s take a closer look at those three bouts:

Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

The bantamweight division is about to see a big shakeup after two-division champ Henry Cejudo announced his surprise retirement last month after his UFC 249 victory. Now, some of the division’s top contenders suddenly have a big opportunity ahead of them. That is especially the case for the second-ranked contender Sterling. The “Funk Master” has won four straight fights and six of his last seven. Sterling is a very well-rounded fighter with some impressive submission skills and flashy striking ability. He’s dangerous on his feet and on the ground.

This fight is just as important for the fourth-ranked Sandhagen. The 28-year-old is an unbeaten 5-0 in the UFC and 12-1 overall. Most recently he defeated longtime bantamweight stalwart Raphael Assuncao by unanimous decision, and impressive win for such a young fighter. Like Sterling, Sandhagen is very well-rounded, with four wins by knockout and three by submission. This should be a close fight, with Sterling’s octagon experience being the only clear advantage.

Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Also in the bantamweight division, we will get a chance to see two fighters who may not be as high in the rankings but have actually accomplished much more in their careers. The aforementioned Assuncao has 34 fights under his belt, with 15 of them coming in the UFC. He is a very talented striker with even more dangerous submission skills. He may have lost two in a row but his 27-7 record proves that he can’t be written off as an easy opponent.

Garbrandt doesn’t have nearly as much experience as Assuncao, but he has actually captured the Bantamweight championship in the past. The much younger fighter sports an 11-3 record, with all three of those losses coming in his last three fights. He’s a very dangerous and creative striker, with nine of his 11 wins coming by knockout. One of these fighters is going to break their losing streak and make a big leap toward the Bantamweight Championship.

Women’s Featherweight Championship bout: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Not every card can claim to have one of the greatest fighters of all-time featured in its main event, but that is absolutely the case for UFC 250. Nunes will defend one of her two championships, a statement that proves she is at least in the conversation of greatest UFC fighter ever. And for the first time in her career, a challenger is coming for her featherweight crown.

The 29-year-old Spencer boasts an impressive 8-1 record, 2-1 in the UFC. She has some dangerous grappling skills, with half of her wins coming by submission. Spencer may only have three UFC fights in her career, but she is taking advantage of a dearth of challengers in the women’s featherweight division. A huge underdog coming into the title bout, Spencer has nothing to lose and that maker her dangerous.

Only four fighters in the history of the UFC have simultaneously held championships in two divisions and Nunes is one of them. She is an incredibly powerful striker who has been able to completely overwhelm her opponents en route to 13 knockout wins. She’s riding a 10-fight win streak that includes victories over former champions like Miesha Tate, Holly Holm and even the great Ronda Rousey. She’s one of those fighters who makes you feel like you’re about to see something special every time she steps into the octagon.

UFC 250 will be held tomorrow night, Saturday, June 6 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $84.98 for UFC 246 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $64.99.