What We Learned from Disney Insider: “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

by | Jun 5, 2020 11:34 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disney Parks fans get to go behind-the-scenes at Walt Disney World in the sixth episode of Disney Insider  titled “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway.” The episode kicks off with the author of the Artemis Fowl book series, which becomes a Disney+ original film on June 12th. Then we go to the parks with a look at the creation of the Regal Eagle Smokehouse quick service restaurant at EPCOT and step into Walt Disney Imagineering to learn more about the creation of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Here’s everything we learned in this month’s episode of Disney Insider.

Artemis Fowl

On a visit to Wexford, Ireland, we meet Eoin Colfer, author of the Artemis Fowl book series, which is published in the United States by Disney Press. The author shows off some real locations in the area that inspired the books, including Loftus Hall, the most haunted house in Ireland and a place where Eoin worked in his youth, which inspired Fowl Manor in the books and film. We learn that the character of Artemis is based on Colfer’s younger brother and visit the National Opera House where the author premiered some of his plays and is about to give a performance of a one-man show called “Fowl, Fairies, and Family,” all about the real-life inspirations for his fictional series. The special also shows his visit to the sets of the feature film, which premieres on Disney+ June 12th.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Step inside the Flavor Lab, Walt Disney World’s concept kitchen with Chef Greg Hannon, Director of Culinary Concepts, and Chef Brian Piasecki, Culinary Director. They’re working on the menu for EPCOT’s newest quick service location where they’re testing all of the sauces and inviting Cast Members to a taste test to get feedback on their menu before it’s finalized. The segment also includes a visit with the Walt Disney Imagineering team working on the new locations, which includes Leilani Flores, Graphic Designer, and Michael Wells, Art Director, showing the culinary team the signage and graphics ahead of the location’s opening. The segment also includes b-roll footage of Guests enjoying the new location and eating some of the yummy food.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Kevin Rafferty, Creative Director, takes us inside Walt Disney Imagineering in Glendale, CA, for a rare look into the art-filled hallways. The main area, however, looks shockingly similar to any office space with barren cubicles on an open floor. It’s a very touching segment as Rafferty begins to tear up when juxtaposing one of his earliest memories, a decoration in his childhood bedroom of Disney characters on a train, with his final attraction of his career where Mickey stars in his first ride which also features a train. Kevin Rafferty and Senior Producer Charita Carter meet with Media Designer Joe Herrington to put a few final touches on the attraction’s sound design and Rafferty makes a last-minute change to the script for a moment where a Cast Member talks back to Goofy. The train’s whistle uses Jimmy MacDonald’s original device, which was used on Steamboat Willie.

Best Moment of the Episode

This week’s best moment was tough to choose. I’ve never read the Artemis Fowl books, but learning about Eoin Colfer’s real-life inspirations was really exciting to see, especially going inside the haunted Loftus Hall. But as a big fan of Kevin Rafferty, his heartfelt and emotional look behind-the-scenes of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway was possibly the most unforgettable moment in Disney Insider thus far. Especially when he choked up while talking about his ongoing joke with Marty Sklar about creating a musical attraction like The Haunted Mansion and what Marty would’ve thought of the attraction.

What was your favorite moment of this week’s Disney Insider?

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend