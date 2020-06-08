Book Reviews: The Artemis Fowl Series

On June 12, Disney+ will premiere the long-awaited adaptation of Artemis Fowl, and fans of the book series will finally get a chance to see the literary world of Eoin Colfer come to life on screen. Here are my reviews for the eight-book series that the film is adapted from.

How powerful could a 12-year-old be? Would he be able to outwit a military force that is operated by magical fairies? Eoin Colfer brings us into the world of Artemis Fowl, a super intelligent young man focused on regaining his family wealth and finding his missing father. Starting off in Vietnam with his trusted bodyguard Butler, Artemis has learned that magical creatures like fairies are real and has located a cast-off fairy on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Thanks to the fairy, Artemis obtains a copy of a secret fairy book.

Beneath the surface of the Earth live trolls and fairies. The best of the best of the fairy's train to be in the LEPrecon Special Forces. This elite group of soldiers works constantly at separating all magical beings from the 'mudpeople' or humans. One LEPrecon officer, Captain Holly Short is on a collision course to meet Artemis Fowl.

Colfer has created an interesting duality between Artemis and Holly. Each is blinded by their own beliefs and will stop at nothing to do what they perceive to be right. Artemis has no parental figure, a lot of money, and a brilliant mind. Holly Short is filled with compassion, whether it’s protecting Butler’s sister Juliet, saving Butler from death, or having empathy for Artemis and granting him his wish. Short is the moral conscience that so many others in the book lack.

Eoin Colfer has added depth and layers to the teenaged titular criminal genius with his second book. Readers will marvel at the thinking process of Artemis while rooting for Artemis to succeed.

Artemis Fowl Sr. has been lost for the last couple of years. Believed dead, a ransom note is sent to young Artemis which initiates the action of the film. Artemis must manufacture a reason for being out of school so that a rescue plan can be concocted. Meanwhile, in Haven City a goblin insurrection is causing havoc for the fairy world.

Holly suspects that it is Artemis supporting the goblin insurrection, which brings Artemis and Butler to Haven City. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for both fairy and Fowl. Together they work to uncover who is supporting the goblins and save Haven City. Holly and Commander Root travel to the surface world to aide Artemis in the rescue of his long-lost father.

Beyond the growth of the Artemis and Holly relationship, Colfer brings readers inside Haven City and shows us more of tech wizard Foaly and Mulch Diggums. This is also our introduction to the super criminal Opal Koboi. Allied with disgraced LEPrecon officer Brier Cudgeon, Opal and Brier are standard bad guys. They talk too much, they plan to turn on each other, and ultimately there is no way they can be successful.

We start to see the beginnings of friendships in Artemis Fowl: The Arctic Incident and the true threat that faces the world in the form of Opal Koboi.

In this third book, Artemis Fowl is on the cusp of change. Even though he is meeting with a criminal tycoon named Jon Spiro, the boy genius has changed and is looking for one last criminal score before leaving the underworld. Now with his father home and his mother cured, Artemis has his family back, and it’s hard to be a criminal genius when your parents are constantly looking over your shoulder.

Artemis has developed a new device, the C-Cube, using his own intelligence and hacked fairy technology that allows him access to anything. A locked door, an encrypted file, a computer network, satellite locations, anything. The C-Cube is the most advanced technology in the world. Artemis is trying to offer Spiro a deal. He will withhold releasing the device for a certain fee if Spiro pays up. Spiro has other plans. Outsmarting Fowl and his bodyguard Butler, Spiro takes the C-Cube, leaving Butler seriously wounded in the battle. Artemis spends the rest of the story coming to terms with his actions and how he has put the ones he cares for most in danger. From Ireland to Chicago, and even beneath the depths of the Earth, Artemis Fowl is up against an enemy who might be equal to his intelligence.

The relationship between Artemis and Butler is the focus of The Eternity Code. Butler is sworn to protect Artemis and will stop at nothing to ensure his safety. When Butler is badly hurt, the preservation of Butler is paramount to Artemis and will force him to seek out the fairy people, bringing Holly Short back into his life. We see a substantial change in Artemis here. Artemis is developing a conscience and asks for help. He isn’t just thinking about himself.

The flame of calm is extinguished in the first chapter and the peace that exists in the fairy world is broken in a dramatic form when Commander Root and Holly Short are placed in an impossible situation with dire consequences. Opal Koboi has returned and exacts her revenge with deadly ferocity.

Artemis having his memory erased in the previous book has lost all the good intentions and most of the positive character traits he gained through his contact with the fairy people. Currently, he is trying to steal a prized artwork, ‘The Fairy Thief’. Thanks to Butler’s quick thinking, Artemis is saved from an assassination attempt from Opal Koboi. Brought back together with Holly, Artemis regains his memories and the two work together with Butler and Mulch Diggums to stop Opal.

Eoin Colfer proves in this book that he is not afraid to take risks with his story. As he further develops and strengthens Artemis and Holly, Colfer is willing to close the door on a major supporting character. Mulch Diggums is made a steady supporting character that always brings a laugh to the reader when he flattens a villain with his flatulence. Artemis Fowl: The Opal Deception is exciting but retraces old themes and location that have been done before. I see this as the transition book for the second half of the series. Transitions are hard and the results of what happens in this book are not going to last. Holly Short quitting the police department is a short-term act and hopefully will change.

This pulse pounding action packed story has our hero, Artemis Fowl, starting the book off predicting when demons will materialize on Earth. When he tries to intercept one in Barcelona, Artemis learns that he is not the only super genius in the world on the trail of these mythical monsters. He meets another young super genius with nefarious plans, named Minerva Paradizo.

Meanwhile, Holly Short is working as a private investigator in Haven City after leaving the LEPrecon force. Her partnership with a ‘reformed’ Mulch Diggums has not produced the results she was hoping for. Holly is reduced to chasing fugitives to make rent, but fate will bring her back into police service with the ultra-secretive Section 8 who has been tracking the emergence of demons. Holly partners with Artemis to prevent the demons from invading Earth.

On the lost island of Hybras in another time stream, a young demon who has not transformed into a full fighting demon is trying to figure out who he is. Going by the name No 1, the cast-out demon appears on Earth right where Artemis predicted but is captured by Minerva. The time tunnel that has kept the island of demons floating in obscurity is collapsing. Soon the demons will emerge on Earth and the results could be catastrophic. Artemis Fowl’s intelligence, Holly Short’s strength, and the power hidden deep in No 1 will be the only thing that saves the world.

Author Eoin Colfer has not only delivered a compelling and action-packed story, he has allowed his characters to continue to change as they grow older. Artemis has been profoundly changed by his friendship with Holly and the fairy people. Now, Artemis is using his genius to help prevent problems rather than causing them. It was fun to watch as Artemis tried to interact with Minerva Paradizo. For once Artemis was at a loss for words. Watching a criminal genius experience puberty was not what I expected, but certainly made Artemis Fowl: The Lost Colony a unique entry in the Fowl saga.

For the first time in the series we see Butler trust Artemis. Butler would never have allowed this in an earlier book in the series. Here he does, and before taking off with Holly, Artemis trusts Butler and reminds him to wait. Even if things go wrong, Artemis promises that he will return.

While old habits die hard for Artemis, both he and Holly return to a different world three years into the future. He is now a big brother to two twin brothers Myles and Beckett. He may have saved the world, but the world has changed.

Filled with tension and plans gone awry, Artemis Fowl is forced to confront two of the deadliest enemies he could face, Opal Koboi and a younger version of himself. Author Eoin Colfer adds to his magical world by including time travel into his narrative that forces readers to see the paradox of the story from the title. Artemis causes a future event by travelling back in time. Had he not travelled back in time the story would never have taken place.

Learning that his mother has a rare fairy disease that has no cure, Artemis pushes Holly Short and Foaly to break the rules and bring the demon warlock No 1 to Fowl Manor to try to heal his mother. The last known animal that could have cured his mother was killed years ago, because of a younger Artemis Fowl’s actions. No1 sends Artemis and Holly back in time to save the animal.

Expecting to make a quick trip in time, Artemis and Holly are caught up in a changing landscape of events that force them to travel to Africa, where they encounter a fringe group of extremists called the Extinctionists. The myriad group of extremists are controlled by pixie villain Opal Koboi who is amassing all the power she can from these endangered animals so that she can eventually rule the world.

In a series that spans eight books, a writer simply can’t rehash past storylines. Eoin Colfer’s novels are built on layers of growth that show as the time passes. In Artemis Fowl: The Time Paradox readers get a chance to see how the whole adventure began. We never knew why Artemis began this journey, until now.

Artemis Fowl is pushed to the edge of his own intelligence in book seven of the series. We get to see how his criminal schemes have taken a toll on Artemis and his emotional well-being.

Try as he might Artemis has not always flown the straight path, whether he is robbing other criminals or stealing fairy magic as he travels through the dimensional time stream, Artemis Fowl is usually up to something. In Artemis Fowl: The Atlantis Complex readers get to see that sometimes the greatest villain of all is our own inner demons.

Artemis starts the story off in Iceland with Holly Short, Foaly, and Commander Vinyaya. He has brought his fairy friends to the cold north of Iceland because Artemis has a plan to save the world by protecting the icebergs. Even Holly, his friend, has doubts about his plan. It doesn’t seem like the Artemis Fowl she knows would want to save the world. The Artemis they meet is not the standard cocky super genius. He is riddled with doubt, paranoid, and delusional. Artemis has contracted the Atlantis Complex, which has resulted from guilt over his nefarious deeds and from stealing fairy magic. Artemis has battled many foes and always come out on top. Now he is forced to face himself in a battle that could change him forever. His criminal ways and his repressed side come together for who will control Artemis.

The villain of the story, Turnbull Root, is a unique choice which puts a pause in the momentum built from the last few books. Everyone assumes that Opal Koboi is behind the latest plot. Instead we have the baby brother of former LEPrecon Commander Julius Root, Turnbull as the antagonist.

While I would have preferred to see the final battle with Opal, the theme of this book is that there is always someone smarter than you. It only took Turnbull a little spark of magic and a desire for destruction to put his plan in action. Though readers get the anticlimax of the story, Colfer does assemble all his heroes for the concluding saga in the book. Juliet, Butler’s sister, returns and Mulch Diggums proves to be a valuable ally.

Eoin Colfer has created a magical world with mythical creatures that are as real as the reader themselves. The author has tackled two important stories in the seventh book of his series, the regret of past deeds and the unconditional power of love.

The concluding tale in the world of Artemis Fowl brings the story back to where it all began, at Fowl Manor. Opal Koboi, the evil pixie that is bent on world domination, has hatched a plan that will not only break her out of prison, cripple the police force of Haven City, but also get her access to the hidden gate of berserker warriors that have been hidden for thousands of years on Fowl property.

Artemis, Holly, Butler, Juliet, and Mulch Diggums must work together to prevent the end of the world and defeat Opal Koboi for the last time. The battle is brought above the surface and Artemis struggles to adjust when Opal has proven too strong and takes his brothers Myles and Beckett hostage. Artemis is forced to enact a plan that will not only push the boundaries of what he is capable of and may force him to make the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Opal.

When a series of novels ends the reader must wonder if the author has any tricks hidden up his sleeve. Eoin Colfer has cleverly shown throughout the series that Artemis is growing and changing. From being self-centered at the beginning to now being an older brother with his family intact, Artemis has formed multiple bonds with people that have helped him gain a new appreciation for the world.

Holly Short has gone from antagonist to close friend, and her connection with Artemis is something that mirrors the readers. Holly is our vessel to connecting with Artemis, and throughout the series as her links to the boy genius have grown, so have the readers. As time has gone by, we trust what Artemis has to say.

Butler continues to amaze in his role as bodyguard. From being the hired help, to growing into a friend and confidant, Butler is one of the best parts of all books in the series. It would be hard to imagine the world of Artemis Fowl without Butler. As smart as Artemis is, his plans would never succeed without Butler. Mulch Diggums, the resident comic relief, and invaluable friend saves Artemis and Holly from Opal. It turns out Mulch was there to rob Fowl Manor.

Centuries ago the grounds of Fowl Manor became the final resting place for the lost berserker warriors. When the alliance between the fairies and humans ended, the berserkers were entombed on the grounds that Fowl Manor sits on, waiting to be awakened. This awakening would result in the end of humans. The apocalyptical scenario is what Opal Koboi wants.

The final act for Artemis is one that allows the genius to prove how much he has changed but enables him to outthink even the supreme sacrifice and survive. Artemis Fowl: The Last Guardian ends the series on a high note while not betraying the principles of the seven previous books. We get action, an epic battle with the main villain, and a resolution to the world readers love. Artemis Fowl has matured, and the world is better for it.

After you watch Artemis Fowl on Disney+, read the books and marvel at the literary world that Eoin Colfer created.