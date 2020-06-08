Daily Disney Drop: June 9, 2020

Happy Birthday Donald! We will be celebrating with a specially-themed edition of Disney Trivia Live. Find out what else is happening with our Daily Disney Drop for June 9, 2020.

Now Available: Hood by Jenny Elder Moke

Isabelle of Kirklees has only ever known a quiet life inside the sheltered walls of the convent, where she lives with her mother, Marien. But after she is arrested by royal soldiers for defending innocent villagers, Isabelle becomes the target of the Wolf, King John’s ruthless right hand. Desperate to keep her daughter safe, Marien helps Isabelle escape and sends her on a mission to find the one person who can help: Isabelle’s father, Robin Hood.

Now Available: Junior Encyclopedia of Animated Characters

From Ariel to Zazu, this jacketed hardcover guide features fun facts, tricky trivia, and cool quotes about over 150 Disney heroes (and villains!). Readers will also learn about the stars of the latest Disney and Disney*Pixar films, like Frozen II, Moana, Onward, and more! Plus there are sections on each page for character autographs and the book jacket reverses to reveal a poster.

2:30am PT: KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos on ESPN.

9:00am PT: ABC News will present special coverage of the private service and celebration of life for George Floyd in Houston.

10:00am PT: Creating Music from Nature with Ben Mirin on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Ben Mirin is a sound artist who travels the world recording animal sounds and samples to create music that connects people to nature. Learn about his work recording and cataloging acoustic data from some of the planet’s most endangered ecosystems to engage audiences in conservation.

11:00am PT: Deep-sea Ecosystems with Salome Buglass on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Salome Buglass is a marine ecologist at the Charles Darwin Research Station in Galápagos, Ecuador. Currently, she is part of a comprehensive study of deep-sea ecosystems, focusing on studying seamounts. Join to learn about her work monitoring coastal reef health.

11:30am PT: German Cup Soccer: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Saarbrucken on ESPN.

12:00pm PT: Virtual Storytime: Pencils, Pens & Brushes: A Great Girls’ Guide to Disney Animation with Author Mindy Johnson at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

4:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Stevenson vs. Caraballo on ESPN.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live! With Doobie and Gideon on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

Topics: The Three Caballeros and TOP SECRET

10:00pm ET/PT: The Genetic Detective: “Who Killed Angie Dodge?” on ABC.

Police in Idaho Falls, Idaho, have spent the last 23 years trying to solve the case of 18-year-old Angie Dodge who was raped and murdered in her own apartment in 1996. They turn to investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, but no genetic genealogist has ever solved a case using such degraded DNA. Despite the challenge, Moore is able to come up with the name of the potential killer. The episode follows the Idaho Police Department as they track the suspect, collect his DNA and match it to the DNA found at the crime scene. Cameras are rolling as police move in for a heart-pounding arrest. Moore’s work on this case also helps exonerate Chris Tapp, who was wrongly accused of Dodge’s murder and spent 20 years in prison. The episode features interviews with Angie’s mother, Carol Dodge; Idaho Falls Police Department’s Captain Bill Squires; Detective Jeff Pratt; and reporter Bryan Clark.