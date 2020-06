Summer Fun Styles Arrive at World of Disney

I don’t know about you, but for me, today feels like a shopping day! This afternoon we hit up World of Disney at Disney Springs to check out some of the new-to-Walt Disney World merchandise that’s just arrived on store shelves. Many of these styles are already available or have recently debuted on shopDisney, so if you can’t make it to Disney Springs, you don’t have to miss out!

Minnie Donut Pool Float – $54.99

Minnie Donut Pool Float Beverage Holder (2 pack) – $19.99

Disney Sandcastle T-Shirt – $24.99

Disney Snacks Button Down Shirt – $59.99

Mickey and Minnie Summer Fun T-Shirt – $36.99

Rainbow Disney Collection Socks – $14.99

Mickey Mouse Tie Dye Lounge Shorts – $34.99

Mickey Mouse Tie Dye Tank Top – $29.99