Daily Disney Drop: June 11, 2020

Don’t premieres tonight on ABC, but do read our Daily Disney Drop for June 11, 2020.

2:30am PT: KBO League: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears

11:00am PT: Using Data to Protect the Ocean with Juan Mayorga on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Juan Mayorga is a marine data scientist working to leverage emerging Earth monitoring technologies and datasets to catalyze marine conservation. As part of the National Geographic Pristine Seas project, Juan recently led work to identify the most critical places in the ocean to protect biodiversity. Learn how Juan uses data to help protect our ocean.

12:00pm The Jump on ESPN.

12:30pm PT: MLS is Back Tournament Draw on MLSsoccer.com, as well as MLS Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

4:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Magdaleno vs. Vicente on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: Holey Moley II: The Sequel: “I Think We Just Made History on Uranus” on ABC.

On this week’s adventures at the “Holey Moley” course, a bartender and government official face off against not only each other but also two massive rubber ducks on Putter Ducky, while an Instagram influencer and beatboxer take on the second Distractor of the season. Across the course, twin brothers dubbed “the twin tornadoes” find themselves trying to avoid a big slip on Water Hazard; and later, an aspiring pro golfer and a former pro golfer take the two-second run of their lives on Hole Number Two. When all is said and done, this week’s finalists will go head-to-head on the second season’s brand-new hole, “Uranus,” where they’ll have to literally cross the galaxy to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250K.

9:00pm ET/PT: Don’t: “Don’t Be a Wiseguy” on ABC.

Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, New York, DO their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth “Mark Duplass, Patti Labelle, Kevin Nealon, Constance Zimmer” on ABC.

This week’s out-of-this-world contestant panel features the person who has spent the most time in outer space, an English Channel record swimmer, a visual artist, a professional sword swallower and a psychic detective.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Bold Type: “Leveling Up: on Freeform.

Three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.