Daily Disney Drop: June 11, 2020

by | Jun 10, 2020 8:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Don’t premieres tonight on ABC, but do read our Daily Disney Drop for June 11, 2020.

2:30am PT: KBO League: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears

11:00am PT: Using Data to Protect the Ocean with Juan Mayorga on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Juan Mayorga is a marine data scientist working to leverage emerging Earth monitoring technologies and datasets to catalyze marine conservation. As part of the National Geographic Pristine Seas project, Juan recently led work to identify the most critical places in the ocean to protect biodiversity. Learn how Juan uses data to help protect our ocean.

12:00pm The Jump on ESPN.

12:30pm PT: MLS is Back Tournament Draw on MLSsoccer.com, as well as MLS Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

4:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Magdaleno vs. Vicente on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: Holey Moley II: The Sequel: “I Think We Just Made History on Uranus” on ABC.

 On this week’s adventures at the “Holey Moley” course, a bartender and government official face off against not only each other but also two massive rubber ducks on Putter Ducky, while an Instagram influencer and beatboxer take on the second Distractor of the season. Across the course, twin brothers dubbed “the twin tornadoes” find themselves trying to avoid a big slip on Water Hazard; and later, an aspiring pro golfer and a former pro golfer take the two-second run of their lives on Hole Number Two. When all is said and done, this week’s finalists will go head-to-head on the second season’s brand-new hole, “Uranus,” where they’ll have to literally cross the galaxy to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250K.

9:00pm ET/PT: Don’t: “Don’t Be a Wiseguy” on ABC.

Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, New York, DO their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth “Mark Duplass, Patti Labelle, Kevin Nealon, Constance Zimmer” on ABC.

This week’s out-of-this-world contestant panel features the person who has spent the most time in outer space, an English Channel record swimmer, a visual artist, a professional sword swallower and a psychic detective.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Bold Type: “Leveling Up: on Freeform.

Three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend