“The World of Tomorrow” Virtual Special Exhibit Is Now Open From The Walt Disney Family Museum

by | Jun 10, 2020 1:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

The Walt Disney Family Museum’s first virtual community exhibition is now live, featuring The World of Tomorrow. Fans can explore a digital replica of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall in the first special exhibition to feature artwork from the global community.

On June 10th, Executive Director Kristen Komoroske, Curator Marina Villar, and Marketing & Communications Assistant Chris Mullen gave a virtual toast to the exhibition’s grand opening and Chris provided an overview of the user experience.

Similar to using Google Street, virtual visitors can navigate throughout the two stories of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall where 175 pieces of art chosen from a worldwide virtual pool are on display. Users can look around in all directions and move forward by clicking on a white disk on the ground. Clicking on any art piece will reveal a bigger image of the artwork as well as information on the artist, a description of the piece, and links to the artist’s social network accounts if available.

The artwork has been grouped by medium, which includes two videos. The grand finale is a CG rendering of the attraction vehicles from EPCOT’s Horizons. Each piece is a representation of the artist’s view of the future. Some have taken Walt Disney’s vision for EPCOT to heart, while others have focused more on green energy and a theme of “The future is female.” But one of the most recurring themes is that of “Community.”

You can explore the Walt Disney Family Museum’s The World of Tomorrow anytime by visiting WaltDisney.org/WOT.

 
 
