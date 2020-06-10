Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 16: Immersive Star Wars with Guest Ricky Brigante

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #16: Immersive Star Wars with Guest Ricky Brigante

Date: June 10th, 2020

Topics

This week’s very special guest Ricky Brigante (founder of Inside the Magic, co-owner of Pseudonym Productions) joins host Mike Celestino to discuss what he’s been up to lately and the immersive aspects of A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

