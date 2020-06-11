Classic Disney Short Film Festival with Leonard and Jessie Maltin on June 13th at 2:00 pm PT

Laughing Place is pleased to announce a virtual Classic Disney Short Film Festival on Saturday, June 13th, at 2:00 pm PT with special guests Leonard and Jessie Maltin, hosts of the Maltin on Movies podcast!

Disney fans can use their Disney+ account to stream classic Disney shorts while Leonard, Jessie, and Laughing Place contributor Alex share insight into five classic animated shorts from Walt Disney’s era.

The theme of this event is “The Evolution of Mickey,” tracking the legendary character’s changes over the decades, starting with his debut in 1928 and leading to his last animated short during Walt’s lifetime in 1953.

Programming Guide

Event Details

When: Saturday, June 13th, at 2:00 pm PT (5 ET/4 C)

Where: Laughing Place’s YouTube Channel

What You’ll Need: A Disney+ account or DVD’s/Blu-Rays with the shorts listed above

About Leonard & Jessie Maltin

Leonard Maltin is a celebrated film historian, critic, and author. His love of Disney led to one of his first published books, The Disney Films (updated three times over four decades). He was the host of the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD collection from 2001 to 2009 and the host of TCM’s Treasures from the Disney Vault, a quarterly programming event that ran from 2014 to 2019. Leonard and his daughter, Jessie Maltin, have traveled the world celebrating their love of movies at live events and co-host the podcast Maltin on Movies, where they interview filmmakers of the past and present. The podcast occasionally intersects with the world of Disney with guests that have included Hayley Mills, Angela Lansbury, Don Hahn, Brad Bird, Floyd Norman, Kevin Feige, and Tim Burton. Fans can gain exclusive access to more Maltin on Movies content by supporting them through Patreon.

About Laughing Place

LaughingPlace.com was founded in 1999 as a hub for Disney news, fan discussion, and fun. Since then, the site has expanded right alongside the Walt Disney Company to cover news from Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, Hulu, Fox, and more as well provide commentary, analysis, reviews, and buzz-worthy items from all over the Disney world. Now in our 20th year, we at Laughing Place continue to add new voices to our team, present engaging content across a number of mediums, and provide outstanding, comprehensive coverage of the company we all love.