Daily Disney Drop: June 12, 2020

Artemis Fowl makes its long-awaited debut on Disney+. There are more releases coming from Disney+, Hulu. Disney Channel and more. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 12, 2020.

Now Available: Artemis Fowl on Disney+.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds,as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Now Available: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs” on Disney+.

Bill hits the beach to meet a surfing Corgi. Then, he visits dogs whose noses help bees survive.

Now Available: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: “Score” on Disney+.

We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian’s musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session.

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “Winnie the Pooh Bag Toss” on Disney+.

Amber and the Crownholm family create a game inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends.

Now Available: One Day at Disney: “Scot Drake” on Disney+.

Scot Drake, Creative Executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio for Walt Disney Imagineering, helps create immersive Super Hero experiences in Disney parks and resorts around the world. From state-of-the-art attractions to groundbreaking character interactions, Scot strives to create once in a lifetime moments for parkgoers that allow these stories to reach audiences in new and thrilling ways.

Now Available: Crossing Swords on Hulu.

Goodhearted hero wannabe Patrick lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Now Available: Into the Dark: “Good Boy” on Disney+.

When Maggie gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety, she finds him to be even more effective than she imagined…because unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life.

Now Available: New library content on Disney+.

Mighty Med (Seasons 1 & 2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Now Available: New library content on Hulu.

Don’t Series Premiere (ABC)

Series Premiere (ABC) Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

(2019) Child’s Play (2019)

(2019) Awakenings (1990)

(1990) Fools Rush In (1997)

(1997) Poetic Justice (1993)

(1993) Seven Pounds (2008)

2:30am PT: KBO League: Samsung Lions vs. KT Wiz

6:00am PT: The Underwater World with Jajawi Bertolli on National Geographic Education YouTube.

7:00am PT: Faith Friday: A Conversation about Faith and Pride with Paula Faris and Jackie Cox on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

9:00am ET/PT: Mira, Royal Detective: “Mikku and Chikku: Doll Detectives” on Disney Channel.

Mikku and Chikku decide to open their own detective agency, but when their first investigation goes awry, Mira must step in and lend a hand.

10:00am PT: Experience the Ocean in 360 VR with Erika Woolsey on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Erika Woolsey is a marine biologist and the CEO of The Hydrous, a nonprofit that uses emerging technologies, like virtual reality, for ocean engagement. Join to be led through a 360/VR experience on a virtual dive to the coral reefs of Palau.

11:00am PT: Experience the Ocean in 360 VR with Erika Woolsey on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

12:00pm PT: Sea Turtle Conservation on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Osa Conservation's Sea Turtle Conservation Team protects beaches on Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula all year to create safe environments for sea turtle nests. Join the team on the beach as they walk through the nesting and hatching process, plus explore the team's new hatchery and learn about the importance of sea turtle conservation.

4:00pm PT: Foosballers on ESPN.

Award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the underground world of professional table soccer, following six of the top players as they prepare for the Tornado World Championships

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Academy Award Winning Producer Jonas Rivera at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

6:00pm PT: Free Solo on ESPN.

Academy Award-winning film that follows free solo climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream to scale the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, without a rope

8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “Bummer Rental” on Disney Channel.

It’s Fourth of July weekend, and Max surprises Sydney, Olive and Sophia by renting the lake cabin where he spent his best summer as a kid.

8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Dress Like a Pilgrim?” on Disney Channel.

When Jenna doesn’t approve of Cami’s new look, which includes makeup, Cami has a fashion standoff with her mom to gain more independence.