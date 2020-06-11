A shopDisney Deal Worth Embracing: Buy One, Get One Disney Plush

Everyone needs a Disney plush pal to keep them company and shopDisney has plenty of squeezable, huggable, lovable friends in store. Do you know what’s even better than their selection of characters? Today only (June 11) they’re offering a really great deal: Buy One Plush Get One for a $1! That’s right folks, you can save tons as you stock up on adorable Disney plush. The deal applies to select items and discounts are taken from merchandise of equal or lesser value.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey and Friends – $22.99-$34.95

Winnie the Pooh and Friends – $16.99-$22.99

Disney Princesses – $19.95-$22.99

Puppy Dog Pals – $16.95