Daily Disney Drop: June 13, 2020

We have two special live streams including our Classic Disney Short Film Festival and Disney Trivia Live. Here is our Daily Disney Drop for June 13, 2020.
Now Available: New legacy content on Hulu.
- Dragonheart (1996)
- Windtalkers (2002)
1:00am PT: KBO League: Kia Tigers vs. SK Wyverns on ESPN.
9:00am PT: American Log Lift Record: Rob Kearney on ESPN.
2:00pm PT: Classic Disney Shorts Film Festival with Leonard and Jessie Maltin on Laughing Place’s YouTube.
Topic: The Evolution of Mickey.
4:00pm PT: UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo on ESPN.
7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on Laughing Place’s YouTube.
Topics: Family Bonds and Muppets
10:00pm PT: Gordon Ramsay – Uncharted: Untamed Tasmania on National Geographic.
Chef Ramsay discovers the purity of local ingredients on the far-flung island of Tasmania.