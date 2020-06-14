Daily Disney Drop: June 15, 2020

The domestic Disney Resort reopening begins with Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Hilton Head Resort. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 15, 2020.

Opening Today: Disney’s Vero Beach and Hilton Head Resorts.

Now Available: New library titles on Hulu.

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

Pan (2015)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

8:00am PT: Star Wars Squadrons official trailer review on YouTube.

10:00am PT: Tickets available for D23’s Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives.

1:00pm PT/ 4:00pm ET: Laughing Place’s coverage of the opening of Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.

6:00pm PT: SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports on ESPN.

8:00pm PT/ET: The Bachelor – The Greatest Seasons Ever: “Kaitlyn Bristowe” on ABC.

Kaitlyn Bristowe forged her own path on her journey to find love, creating one of the most controversial seasons in franchise history. It all began with two Bachelorettes from Chris Soules’ Bachelor season – Kaitlyn and Britt Nilsson – vying for the affections of the bachelors that first night. Once Kaitlyn officially became the Bachelorette and earned the right to capture one lucky man’s heart, all bets were off.

9:00pm PT/ET: Barkskins: “Bees in a Bottle” on National Geographic.

Cookie and Mother Sabrine embark on a dangerous quest; Trepagny and Melissande reunite.

10:00pm PT/ET: Barkskins: “The Black Sun” on National Geographic.

As winter looms, preparations begin for Trepagny and Melissande’s wedding.