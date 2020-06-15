Disney Daily Drop: June 16, 2020

Spider-Man Homecoming is on FX before we have a special edition of Disney Trivia Live. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 16, 2020.

Now Available: Fancy Nancy Read-Along Storybook and CD: Bonjour Butterfly from the Disney Book Group.

Now Available: New library titles on Hulu.

Brockmire Complete Season 3

Larry Crowne (2011)

2:30am PT: KBO League: Kiwoom Heroes vs. Lotte Giants on ESPN.

9:00am PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Star Wars: Shadow Fall.

5:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Greer vs. Plania on ESPN.

5:00pm PT/ET: Spider-Man: Homecoming on FX.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

Topics: Disney Transportation and Disney Renaissance.

8:00pm PT: Love, Victor Watch Party on Hulu’s Twitter

10:00pm PT/ET: The Genetic Detective: “The Deadly Playdate” on ABC.

The killer of 8-year-old April Tinsley taunted police for decades in Fort Wayne, Indiana, leaving notes and threats with viable DNA samples, but they still couldn’t catch him until now. Interviews featured in the episode include April’s mother, Janet Tinsley, and cousin Kristina Snyder; Fort Wayne Police Department’s Detective Brian Martin and retired detective Danny Jackson; coroner Chris Meihls; retired forensic scientist Linda McDonald; reporter Jamie Duffy; and Parabon NanoLabs’ founder Steve Armentrout and director of bioinformatics Ellen Greytak.