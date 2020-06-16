Daily Disney Drop: June 17, 2020

Love, Victor debuts on Hulu while Toy Story 3 airs on the Wonderful World of Disney. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 17, 2020

Now Available: Love, Victor is available on Hulu.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Now Available: Nostalgia (2018) is available on Hulu.

Now Available: New comics available digitally from Marvel.

Valkyrie: Jane Foster #10

Ant-Man #5

2020 Ironheart #2

Ghost-Spider #10

Now Available: New collections available from Marvel

Conan: The Book of Thoth Trade Paperback

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 3 Trade Paperback

Dawn of X Vol. 5 Trade Paperback

Iron Man Epic Collection Vol. 17 Trade Paperback

Marvel Masterworks: The Avengers Vol. 20 Hardcover

Silver Surfer Omnibus Vol. 1 Hardcover

Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Hardcover

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Big Squirrels Don’t Cry Graphic Novel

7:00am PT: into the Field with Thandiwe Mweetwa on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Head out into the field with Zambian wildlife biologist Thandiwe Mweetwa. We'll explore South Luangwa National Park and keep an eye out for animals like wild dogs and lions.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Former Imagineer Tom Morris at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

7:30pm PT: Hong Kong Disneyland reopens for guests with reservations.

8:00pm PT/ET: The Wonderful World of Disney: Toy Story 3 on ABC.

10:00pm PT/ET: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “Out of the Past” on ABC.

It was just another average morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the importance of that day in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books. With a chip on his shoulder and a genre-bending glitch in his system, he’d set into motion a chain of events that would hopefully preserve the timeline as we know it and ensure those pesky chronicoms get the ending they deserve. What could go wrong?