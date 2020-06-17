Daily Disney Drop: June 18, 2020

by | Jun 17, 2020 9:23 PM Pacific Time

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi launches on Hulu while we get a new look at Star Wars Squadrons. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 18, 2020.

T

Now Available: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi is available on Hulu.

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history – ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

Now Available: New library content on Hulu.

  • Buffaloed (2020)
  • Crawl (2019)

2:30am PT: KBO League: SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz on ESPN.

9:30am PT: Secrets in the Soil with Carter Clinton on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Carter Clinton is a biological anthropologist who conducts genetic research on free and enslaved Africans from a New York City burial ground. Join to learn about his findings from his investigation and how it sheds light on the under-documented existence of slavery in post-colonial New York.

12:00pm PT: The Jump on ESPN.

1:00pm PT: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order on Marvel’s Twitch.

4:00pm PT: First look at gameplay forStar Wars Squadrons during EA Play Live.

5:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Lespierre vs. Pedraza on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: Holey Moley: “Where the Herd At?” on ABC.

The “Holey Moley” competition opens up on returning favorite Slip N’ Putt where, despite one competitor’s posse of celebrity friends including Josh Duhamel cheering him on, a tiebreaker putt-off determines which contestant will advance to the next round. Later, mini-golf meets baseball on The Distractor; and one competitor makes an impressive landing on Polcano against his opponent dubbed “Mister Mini Golf.” A last-minute twist sends one surprise contestant into the final round on Double Dutch Courage.

9:00pm ET/PT: Don’t: “Don’t Move in with your Parents” on ABC.

This week, Daniel and Nicole Kaufman from Los Angeles, California, and their two adult children/roommates, Tucker and Cody, show off their upside-down-baseball-catching, tug-of-war-rope-pulling, slingshot-fire-extinguishing skills in challenges “Don’t Play Ball in the House,” “Don’t Play with Matches,” Don’t Budge,” “Don’t Lose Your Grip” and “Don’t Stop.”

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth on ABC.

This Week’s Panel: Jeannie Mai. Craig Robinson, Bobby Moynihan, Meagan Good.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Bold Type: Snow Day” on Freeform.

A blizzard halts NYC and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face to face with his ex.

 
 
