Lilo & Stitch, Mickey and Minnie and More Designer Jewelry Arrives on shopDisney

A new collection of Disney-themed jewelry celebrating movies and characters has made its way to shopDisney. From simple, all-day styles to dazzling evening wear these elegant pieces are a great way to jazz up any outfit.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Princess

You’ll feel like the princess you know you are with these pretty sterling silver and Cubic zirconia necklaces.

1 of 3

Lilo and Stitch

Whether you’re catching some sun and surf or just enjoying time with your Ohana, you’ll love the new Lilo and Stitch inspired accessories.

1 of 4

Mickey and Minnie

The iconic duo have a chance to shine both together and separately on these lovely necklaces that are perfect for dressy or casual occasions.

1 of 8

1 of 2

Princess and the Frog by RockLove

In case you missed it, RockLove recently debuted a new Princess and that Frog Collection that landed on shopDisney earlier this month. The collection features delicate pearls adorning the center of water lilies on a necklace, ring, and earrings; while a gold crowned frog poses upon a ring and necklace.