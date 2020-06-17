Review – “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” on Marvel HQ

Marvel and Funko recently announced a new micro collectible battle game and short-form animated series to go along with it, called “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones.” Today, the first three episodes of that new series debuted on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

Even with three episodes of the series becoming available today, there is only about 10 minutes of content in total, so it really is a very short-form series. The new animated series sees the villainous Thanos enact another plan against Earth and its mightiest heroes. Iron Man sees the plan begin to unfold and calls Captain Marvel for help.

Before she can, Iron Man is trapped in a stone and taken to a new alien planet. Captain Marvel follows a signal to her friend and winds up on Thanos’ new battleworld where she find Iron Man. The two of them are then joined by a very unlikely team of heroes after they free them from their own individual stones.

That’s right, this new animated series teams Iron Man and Captain Marvel with baby Groot, Spider-Ham and Throg. It’s a wildly fun team of heroes and a great cast of entertaining characters. When it comes to Marvel, fans have come to expect both action and laughs. Well, with this super team, I think we can expect a lot of the latter.

“Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” isn’t just about this small group of unique heroes though. In fact, in just the aforementioned 10 minutes, the new series has packed in about a dozen Marvel characters, including some great villains. Some of them are familiar faces – like Thanos, Corvus Glaive and Ultron. Others are not so familiar – like Zombie Red Skull and Pork Grind.

While obviously made with a young audience in mind, “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” if a lot of fun for Marvel fans of all ages. There’s plenty of humor and even some fun action between characters we don't often (or really ever) see share the screen. I’m very interested to see where this new animated series goes and what other Marvel characters we might see.

You can watch the first three episodes of “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” below: