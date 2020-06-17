Review – “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” on Marvel HQ

by | Jun 17, 2020 12:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Marvel and Funko recently announced a new micro collectible battle game and short-form animated series to go along with it, called “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones.” Today, the first three episodes of that new series debuted on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

Even with three episodes of the series becoming available today, there is only about 10 minutes of content in total, so it really is a very short-form series. The new animated series sees the villainous Thanos enact another plan against Earth and its mightiest heroes. Iron Man sees the plan begin to unfold and calls Captain Marvel for help.

Before she can, Iron Man is trapped in a stone and taken to a new alien planet. Captain Marvel follows a signal to her friend and winds up on Thanos’ new battleworld where she find Iron Man. The two of them are then joined by a very unlikely team of heroes after they free them from their own individual stones.

That’s right, this new animated series teams Iron Man and Captain Marvel with baby Groot, Spider-Ham and Throg. It’s a wildly fun team of heroes and a great cast of entertaining characters. When it comes to Marvel, fans have come to expect both action and laughs. Well, with this super team, I think we can expect a lot of the latter.

“Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” isn’t just about this small group of unique heroes though. In fact, in just the aforementioned 10 minutes, the new series has packed in about a dozen Marvel characters, including some great villains. Some of them are familiar faces – like Thanos, Corvus Glaive and Ultron. Others are not so familiar – like Zombie Red Skull and Pork Grind.

While obviously made with a young audience in mind, “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” if a lot of fun for Marvel fans of all ages. There’s plenty of humor and even some fun action between characters we don't often (or really ever) see share the screen. I’m very interested to see where this new animated series goes and what other Marvel characters we might see.

You can watch the first three episodes of “Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” below:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend