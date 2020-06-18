Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 17: Disney Trivia Live! with Guests Doobie and Gideon Moseley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #17: Disney Trivia Live! with Guests Doobie and Gideon Moseley

Date: June 18th, 2020 (Recorded June 17)

Listen

Topics

Guests Doobie Moseley (co-founder of LaughingPlace.com) and Gideon Moseley– both hosts of Laughing Place’s semi-weekly YouTube live-stream game show “Disney Trivia Live!”– join host Mike Celestino to discuss what makes a good trivia contest, their love of the Disney Cruise Line, the history of Laughing Place, growing up on Disney, and of course this week’s Star Wars headlines.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below