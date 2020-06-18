Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 17: Disney Trivia Live! with Guests Doobie and Gideon Moseley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #17: Disney Trivia Live! with Guests Doobie and Gideon Moseley
Date: June 18th, 2020 (Recorded June 17)
Guests Doobie Moseley (co-founder of LaughingPlace.com) and Gideon Moseley– both hosts of Laughing Place’s semi-weekly YouTube live-stream game show “Disney Trivia Live!”– join host Mike Celestino to discuss what makes a good trivia contest, their love of the Disney Cruise Line, the history of Laughing Place, growing up on Disney, and of course this week’s Star Wars headlines.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.