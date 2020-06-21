Daily Disney Drop: June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day! Disney has many ways to celebrate. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 21, 2020

1:00am PT: KBO League: LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears airs on ESPN.

9:00am PT: E60: Father’s Day Special airs on ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, share their very personal journey to become parents.

9:10am PT: The Game Plan airs on Freeform.

10:00am PT: Marvel Live! With Joe Hill & Angelique Roche on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

2:30pm PT: Special Father’s Day edition of Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

4:00pm ET/PT: Daddy’s Home airs on FX.

4:30pm PT: ESPY Countdown airs on ESPN.

6:00pm PT: The 2020 ESPYS airs on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day airs on ABC.

Join John Legend as he hosts an unforgettable tribute to dads. The one-hour special will blend live musical performances with humorous and touching moments as the EGOT winner previews new music from his upcoming album, Bigger Love, and invites some of his celebrity friends and fellow fathers—including Anthony Anderson, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder, and many more—to make special appearances. Rounding out the special will be Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two adorable kids.

8:00pm ET/PT: BUNK’D: “Squatters’ Fights” airs on Disney Channel.

When Ava, Destiny, and Gwen discover that the Grizzly cabin has a much larger bathroom than theirs, they hatch a plan to convince the boys to switch.

8:23pm ET/PT: Disney Fam Jam airs on Disney Channel.

The dance competition series returns just in time for the summer! ZOMBIES 2 stars Trevor Tordjman and Ariel Martin are back to host the latest episode, which will find the Silver and Rassi families competing for the $10,000 prize with choreographer Phil Wright’s help.

9:00pm ET/PT: Marvel’s Spider-Man: “Vengeance of Venom” airs on Disney XD

In the midst of a symbiote attack on New York, Spider-Man must convince Marc Spector, a survivalist who has recently given up his secret hero identity as Moon Knight, to help him defend the city.

10:00pm ET/PT: Gordon Ramsay-Uncharted: “Louisiana’s Bayou Cuisine” airs on National Geographic.

The chef’s journey will take him to the mysterious and uncharted regions of South Louisiana. As he gathers the skills and ingredients needed to master Cajun cuisine, he’ll face alligators, sharks… and the discerning palettes of the local people. He’ll put it all on the line to meet a challenge posed to him by chef Eric Cook, a Marine sharpshooter turned celebrated chef.