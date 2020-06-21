Daily Disney Drop: June 22, 2020

The Walt Disney World resorts will begin to reopen today. Follow us for full coverage. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 22, 2020.

Now Available: New library content on Hulu.

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

Today: Disney Park Pass system opens to guests with a Disney Resort hotel reservation and valid theme park admission (including Annual Passes) linked in My Disney Experience.

Today: The following Walt Disney World resorts reopen.

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

12:01am PT: Review of Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2 goes live on Laughing Place.

8:00am PT: Bat Conservation with Rodrigo Medellin on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

10:25am PT: Italian Serie A Football: AC Milan vs. Lecce airs on ESPN.

12:00pm PT: Fan First Friday, Monday Edition: Star Wars Livestream on the Hasbro Pulse Facebook.

Join Hasbro for a very special Fan First Friday MONDAY edition, on June 22nd where they will be livestreaming with Patrick & Emily from the Hasbro Star Wars team.

1:00pm PT: Live coverage from Bay Lake Tower on Laughing Place.

4:00pm PT: Jeremiah answers questions about the reopening of select Disney Resorts on YouTube.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor- The Greatest Seasons Ever: Ben Higgins airs on ABC.

When one of the most beloved Bachelors – Ben Higgins – had his heart broken by Kaitlyn, he wondered if he would ever find love. Not only did three women declare their love for him, but Ben made Bachelor history by sharing his feelings with not just one but two bachelorettes before the proposal day, making for one of the most surprising endings of all time.