Daily Disney Drop: June 24, 2020

While we still have a bit before the parks reopen, today is filled with all sorts of offerings from Disney. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 24, 2020.

Now Available: Walt Disney World packages for 2021.

Now Available: New comics from Marvel.

2020 Rescue #2

Captain America: Marvels Snapshots #1

Empyre #0 Avengers

Immortal Hulk #34

Iron Man 2020 #4

Spider-Ham #5

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3

Thor #5

Now Available: New collections from Marvel.

Amazing Fantasy Omnibus

Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Name is Doom

Iron Man: The Ultron Agenda

Marvel-verse: Black Widow

Morbius the Living Vampire Omnibus

Yondu

2:30am PT: KBO League: Hanwha Eagles vs. Samsung Lions on ESPN.

6:30am PT/9:30am ET: Meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

9:00am PT: Laughing Place premieres our video review of Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2.

10:00am PT: Marvel’s Avenger War Table live stream on YouTube.

11:00am PT: Digging through Egyptian History with Nora Shawki on National Geographic Education’s YouTube.

Nora Shawki is an Egyptian archaeologist whose work focuses on the lives and culture of ordinary Ancient Egyptians. Join Nora to learn more about protecting what matters, uncovering history, and how everyone can dig and learn!

11:00am PT: Radio Disney at the Lunch Table with Kenzie on Radio Disney’s Instagram.

12:00pm PT: X Games Legends Panel on the X Games YouTube.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of X Games, host Jack Mitrani is joined by X Games legends including Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman and Travis Pastrana for a discussion of X Games past, including favorite moments, behind the scenes memories and more.

12:30pm PT: Italian Serie A Football: Lazio vs. Atalanta on ESPN.

3:00pm PT: Marvel Time Live on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

4:00pm PT: Exploring Issues of Race in Sports Around the World on ESPN.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Disney Legend and Actress Jodi Benson at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

10:00pm PT: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “A Trout in the Milk” airs on ABC.

After a bumpy landing in the disco decade, the team – Daniel Sousa in tow – reunites with more than one familiar face at the S.H.I.E.L.D. hangout and discovers exactly how to dismantle the Chronicoms’ latest plan. But when they get too close for comfort, the Zephyr unexpectedly leaps forward again, this time to a date pivotal to not only the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. but to the future of Director Mack as well.