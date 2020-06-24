Daily Disney Drop: June 25. 2020

As a courtesy to our co-founder Doobie Moseley, we will lead this article by saying that there are 8 days until Hamilton is on Disney+. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 25, 2020.

Now Available: New library content is available on Hulu.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie's Angels (2019)

2:30am PT: KBO League: Samsung Lions vs. Hanwha Eagles on ESPN.

11:00am PT: Documentary Photography with Seif Kousmate on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Seif Kousmate is a self-taught Moroccan photographer who specializes in social issues. Join us to learn about Seif’s photography, which he sees as a way to change the world.

12:00pm PT: The Jump airs on ESPN.

12:00pm PT: Virtual Storytime: Disney Princess: Ariel and the Sea Wolf – Younger Readers Graphic Novel with illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker at the Walt Disney Family Museum

1:00pm PT: Marvel’s Let’s Play Live: Iron Man VR on Marvel’s Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

4:00pm PT: Laughing Place Live: Disney Parks Update on YouTube.

5:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Moloney vs. Baez airs on ESPN.

6:00pm PT: The World According to Jeff Goldblum presentation at the International Documentary Association.

8:00pm ET/PT: Holey Moley: “Don’t Attempt This in Clogs” airs on ABC.

This week on the “Holey Moley'' course, two Texans take on Uranus while Rob silently observes; and it’s a battle of the pros when, with the help of Long Jon Lovitz, a professional golfer and golf instructor face off on Putt the Plank. Then, a “hardcore mini golfer” and motivational speaker zoom through Polcano, and a college student squares off against a golf clothing designer at Beaver Creek. Later, the heat turns up as semifinalists go head-to head on Dragon’s Breath and Double Dutch courage, sending two finalists to this week’s portable final hole, Hole Number Two, where they’ll tee off to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250K.

9:00pm ET/PT: Don’t: “Don’t Parent Trap on National TV” airs on ABC.

Brothers Javier and Jabriel McIntosh from Atlanta, Georgia, bring their divorced parents, Angela and Eric, together again and attempt to win $100,000 by competing in challenges – “Don’t Turn the Car Around,” “Don’t Play Ball in the House,” “Don’t Beat Yourself Up,” Don’t Be Shocked” and “Don’t Look Back.”

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth airs on ABC.

Panel: Mario Cantone, Raven Symone, Rita Moreno, and Deon Cole

10:00pm ET/PT: The Bold Type: “Lost” on Freeform.

Sutton grapples with her complex reaction towards the massive changes in her life. At Kat’s urging, Jane starts dating again. Kat plans her next move as she faces financial insecurity, and turns to Alex for help.