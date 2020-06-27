Daily Disney Drop: June 28, 2020

Do you remember “The Decision?” Well there is a lot to decide from in our Daily Disney Drop for June 28, 2020.

Today: Disney Park Pass system opens to other existing ticket holders.

1:00am PT: KBO League: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears.

5:00am PT: FA Cup Soccer Quarterfinal: Arsenal vs. Sheffield United airs on ESPN.

9:00am PT: Hulu Pride Fest begins online.

Honor the 50th anniversary of Pride at an everyone’s-invited, you-don’t-even-have-to-leave-the-house, free online event.

3:35pm PT / 6:35pm ET: Jeremiah reports live from Disney Springs on YouTube.

6:00pm PT: Backstory: The Decision airs on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud: “Cedric the Entertainer vs. Wayne Brady and The Hills: New Beginnings vs. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” airs on ABC.

Television host and comedian Wayne Brady takes on Cedric The Entertainer and the cast of “The Neighborhood” and then the biggest pop-culture reality shows go head-to-head when the kids from SoCal “The Hills: New Beginnings” compete against their East Coast rivals and the stars of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

8:00pm ET/PT: BUNK’D: “Three Stars and a Baby” airs on Disney Channel.

When Lou asks the campers to fill out counselor evaluations, Ava fears Destiny and Gwen’s ratings and worries that her job may be in jeopardy.

8:24pm ET/PT: Disney Fam Jam: “Puletasi & Green” on Disney Channel.

9:00pm ET/PT: Press Your Luck: “4th of July Spectacular” airs on ABC.

On a first-ever special 4th of July episode, host Elizabeth Banks can’t stop the WHAMMY as the contestant panel, who have all served their communities and country, try to win those BIG BUCKS!

10:00pm ET/PT: Match Game airs on ABC.

Panelists: Thomas Lennon, Mary McCormack, Rick Fox, Caroline Rhea, Bob Saget, and Padma Lakshmi.